Board of Governors for UNC system to vote on a proposal to repeal DEI policy

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — The Board of Governors for the University of North Carolina System is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal to repeal and replace its existing diversity and inclusion policy that applies to the 17 schools the board oversees.

If approved, the proposal would reverse a policy adopted in 2019 that seeks to “foster an inclusive environment” and requires each school to submit diversity and inclusion reports to the board of trustees every year.

The new policy would require UNC schools to “ensure equality of all persons & viewpoints,” and promote “nondiscrimination in employment practices.”

It would also mandate that all UNC schools comply with a series of amendments passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in the past year that limit what can be discussed or taught about race, racism and sex in government institutions.

The full board vote Thursday comes as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at public universities and corporations across the country are facing a string of attacks from critics and conservative lawmakers. If it passes, the new policy would follow similar moves by state governments in Florida and Texas to ban DEI efforts from public colleges and universities.

Schools in the UNC System would be required to comply with the new policy by September 1. The proposal does not indicate how many DEI jobs might be impacted.

Earlier this month, the Board of Trustees for the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill passed a separate proposal to divert $2.3 million from DEI programs to public safety.

One trustee pointed to recent protests on campus as part of the reason the Board voted to advance the proposal to shift funding to public safety measures.

“We talk about peaceful protest, but when you destroy property, or you take down the US flag, and you have to put up gates around it costs money, or deploy officers to do that,” Marty Kotis the vice chair of the board’s budget and finance committee said.

“North Carolinians are watching all of this and they are not happy. And [I] think it’s imperative that we have the proper resources for our law enforcement to protect the campus, and that means our property and that means our flag as well.”

Major universities including the University of Florida and University of Texas at Austin have been forced to dismantle their DEI offices and programs and cut jobs to comply with state laws and regulations.

Since 2023, 14 anti-DEI bills that target programs at colleges have been signed into law, according to a tally by the Chronicle of Higher Education. North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill last year that bans diversity statements from state agencies, the University of North Carolina system, and community colleges.

‘You will be able to feel the difference’

The anti-DEI proposals at both the system-wide level and UNC at Chapel Hill’s campus have left students worried about the future of diversity programs on campus if they are enacted.

Toby Posel, co-policy chair for UNC Chapel Hill’s Affirmative Action Coalition and a co-founder of the student organization TransparUNCy, said he was “extremely disgusted and disappointed” at both the UNC System and UNC board members for going against DEI.

Posel said he is concerned that the UNC system’s proposed anti-DEI policy leaves room for interpretation and it is unknown how jobs, programs and offices might be impacted.

But regardless, Posel said the absence of DEI will make the campuses unwelcoming for people of color, LGBTQ+ students and first-generation college students.

“You will be able to feel the difference,” Posel said. “It will be significantly less welcoming, less safe, less supportive. Their academic lives are going to suffer, social lives are going suffer. This is a very clear statement from the highest level of university governance in North Carolina that (they) don’t care about those students.”

Julian Taylor, executive board member of the Affirmative Action Coalition and a co-founder of TransparUNCy, said he believes both boards are taking a political stance against DEI that aligns with a conservative movement instead of being neutral.

The UNC Board of Governors is made up of 24 members who are elected by the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly. The UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has 15 members, including eight elected by the Board of Governors, six appointed by the General Assembly and one spot for the president of student government.

Taylor said DEI initiatives have allowed UNC Chapel Hill to reckon with its history of slavery on campus. He worries that cutting DEI programs will impact curriculum and prevent this history from being taught.

“DEI is a small step in serving racial justice,” Taylor said. “But a lot of this is about the larger, overarching debate about what we do to try to rectify past injustices. And this is a pretty clear answer from UNC and the UNC Board of Trustees saying that the answer to that question is ‘absolutely nothing.’”

CNN’s Devon M. Sayers contributed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.