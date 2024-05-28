Massachusetts stabbing suspect to face criminal charges in connection with Connecticut killing, police say

By Dakin Andone and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Jared Ravizza, the suspect linked to stabbings this weekend at a Massachusetts movie theater and a McDonald’s, also will face criminal charges in Connecticut in connection to a killing in the town of Deep River, authorities said Tuesday.

Ravizza appeared Tuesday morning in Plymouth District Court, where the suspect faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and indecent exposure in connection with the McDonald’s attack.

At the arraignment, a prosecutor alleged Ravizza was tied to another stabbing Saturday evening of four girls at a Braintree movie theater, as well as wanted in connection with a homicide in Connecticut. The victims at McDonald’s and the movie theater all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities previously said.

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday morning said Ravizza will face criminal charges stemming from a homicide in Deep River, which was also discovered Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.