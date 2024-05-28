United flight aborts takeoff at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after reported engine fire, prompting officials to delay arrivals

By Dave Alsup, CNN

(CNN) — No one was injured Monday when a United Airlines flight aborted takeoff at Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to what the Federal Aviation Administration said was a reported engine fire.

United flight 2091 was scheduled to fly to Seattle with 148 passengers and five crew members, but its takeoff at about 2 p.m. CT was called off.

While the FAA said there was a report an engine caught fire, the airline only described the situation “an issue with the engine.” It said the Airbus A320 – which has two engines – was towed to the gate where passengers got off the aircraft.

“The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution,” United officials said, adding there were no reported injuries.

The FAA halted flight arrivals into the airport for 45 minutes.

Multiple safety issues with airlines were reported Memorial Day weekend, amid a record number of travelers.

A Spirit Airlines flight from Jamaica to Florida was forced to reverse course and return to Montego Bay, after passengers were told to prepare for a possible water landing amid an apparent mechanical problem. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution following a suspected mechanical issue,” the airline said in a statement.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado to Florida was diverted after flight attendants reported “a possible smell of smoke in the cabin,” according to a Southwest statement.

“Southwest flight 1070 diverted safely” the airline said in a statement to CNN, apologizing for the inconvenience.

Part of a string of aircraft accidents or mechanical issues on flights recently, the incidents over the long weekend have drawn fresh attention to air safety.

While the Federal Aviation Administration and others look into issues, aviation experts say commercial flights are still one of the safest ways to travel in the US.

