Giant pandas returning to the National Zoo in DC

(CNN) — Two new giant pandas will be arriving at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, this year, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The bears, named Qing Bao and Bao Li, a pair of 2-year-old black-and-white animals, will arrive by the end of 2024 through a partnership with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, the zoo said.

In a video announcement featuring first lady Jill Biden planning a “black tie,” vegetarian dinner for the iconic bears, the zoo celebrated the news.

“This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact,” the zoo’s John and Adrienne Mars and Brandie Smith said in a statement.

“Through this partnership, we have grown the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear and learned what’s needed to protect wild pandas and preserve native habitat.”

Bao Li has ties to the city: His mother, Bao Bao, was born at the zoo in 2013 and his grandparents, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, left an unbearable panda-shaped hole in DC resident’s hearts last year when they bid farewell to the zoo.

Last year, the Smithsonian’s three giant pandas – Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and their youngest cub, Xiao Qi Ji – departed the National Zoo, prompting concerns that the 50-year history of the bears being housed in the US capital could be coming to an end.

At the time, Smithsonian staff called the departure a “hiatus,” but Chinese officials had yet to clarify the future of the program.

The return of the bamboo-loving bears marks a new chapter of decades of “panda diplomacy.”

With tensions rising in the Indo-Pacific – notably following large-scale joint Chinese military drills around Taiwan following the inauguration of the island’s new president – the relationship between the US and China hangs in a precarious balance.

Zoo Atlanta’s four iconic pandas will depart for China later this year, as the zoo’s agreement with China is set to expire in late 2024. Their journey follows the departure of pandas from the San Diego and Memphis zoos.

More pandas are set to arrive in other parts of the country, as well. In April, it was announced China would send giant pandas to San Francisco’s zoo for the first time, and the San Diego Zoo announced in February it would welcome two new black-and-white residents.

