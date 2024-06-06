YouTuber faces a federal charge after allegedly directing video of fireworks being shot from a helicopter at a Lamborghini

By Cindy Von Quednow and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A popular Los Angeles YouTuber faces an explosives charge with federal prosecutors accusing him of directing a video stunt in which fireworks were blasted from an airborne helicopter and at a speeding Lamborghini.

Suk Min Choi, 24, who also goes by Alex Choi, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced in a news release Thursday.

Choi, who has 923,000 followers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks” on July 4, 2023, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

The nearly 11-minute video, which is no longer posted on Choi’s social media pages, shows two women shooting fireworks out of the helicopter and toward the sportscar, the affidavit said.

“After shooting what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video. During this portion of the video, Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities believe the footage was shot in June 2023 on a federally-owned area of the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County, California. The Bureau of Land Management provided photos of tire marks left behind by the sports car, according to prosecutors.

Choi is also accused of lacking the proper permits to film in the area, including Federal Aviation Administration approval for planned filming activities involving the helicopter, according to the affidavit.

Additionally, prosecutors said Choi traveled to Las Vegas to buy the fireworks because they are illegal in California.

CNN is attempting to identify Choi’s legal representation.

No other people involved in the video were named in the affidavit. No injuries were reported as a result of the stunt, Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office, told CNN.

Dozens of videos on Choi’s YouTube channel feature flashy luxury sports cars, though the most recent video was posted in December.

Choi made his initial appearance in court Thursday and was released on $50,000 bond, McEvoy, said. Choi did not enter a plea. His arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.

