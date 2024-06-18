Massachusetts’ 911 system is down statewide, Boston Fire says

By Emma Tucker and Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — Massachusetts’ 911 system is down statewide, according to a post on X from the Boston Fire Department.

“The current 911 system is down statewide, if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at 617-343-2880. You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse,” the post reads.

Residents looking to contact officials while the 911 system is down can call local police departments for assistance, pull the local red call box on streets and corners to alert fire/EMS, Police Commissioner and Boston Police Chief Michael Cox said Tuesday.

The State 911 Department is aware the 911 system is “experiencing a disruption” and also asked residents to use the direct line for their local police instead, and to limit calls to emergencies only, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said on X.

Just after 2:30 p.m., residents received a public safety alert message on their phones saying 911 services are down statewide and delays in public safety response may occur.

“CALL local Public Safety business line directly if you or others are having an emergency. More information will be provided when available,” the alert reads.

During a news conference discussing public safety for Friday’s parade to celebrate the Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said: “Never a dull moment, we just wanted to start actually with a notification that currently the statewide 911 system is down and calls are not going through.”

The mayor said the city has been in contact with the state and with “all of the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved.”

“There’s lots of information out there but we will, we need to be covering this outage in the 911 system first,” Wu continued.

Officials did not say what caused the statewide 911 outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

