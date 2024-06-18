Missouri college student Riley Strain’s death ruled accidental drowning and alcohol poisoning, police say

By Rebekah Riess and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

(CNN) — Riley Strain, a Missouri college student who went missing after leaving a downtown Nashville bar and whose body was later found in a river, died of accidental drowning and alcohol poisoning, police said Tuesday.

Strain’s body was found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville on the morning of March 22, several miles from where he had gone missing. The 22-year-old University of Missouri student had been in town on a weekend trip when he was kicked out of a bar two weeks earlier, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the autopsy, released Tuesday, corroborates the findings of their missing person detectives, and the department is now officially classifying Strain’s death as accidental.

Police found Strain had consumed “multiple alcoholic drinks” at different establishments in Nashville, became separated from his friends and was “noticeably impaired” as he walked onto Gay Street, adjacent to the Cumberland River on the night of March 8.

Detectives concluded Strain, unfamiliar with the terrain and walking in the dark, stepped toward an overgrown area and fell down the steep embankment leading to the river and into the water. Due to recent rain, the river was very high that night with a swift current, police said.

“The MNPD continues to extend its heartfelt condolences to Riley Strain’s family and friends,” their statement added.

CNN has requested a copy of the autopsy report and has reached out to the Strain family’s attorney for comment.

Strain’s family requested an independent autopsy when his body was recovered, they told CNN previously.

