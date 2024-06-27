Restaurants ban young customers, video captures massive sinkhole and a rare dinosaur find: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Age restrictions: A new upscale Caribbean restaurant in Missouri limits entry to women 30 and older and men 35 and up. The policy sparked heated debate. Some customers welcome the idea, but others question the different standards for men and women.

2️⃣ Job hunt: Americans are finding it harder to get a new job — a sign that the economy might be slowing down. The number of people receiving jobless benefits for multiple weeks climbed to its highest level in two and a half years, according to the latest data.

3️⃣ Early addiction: Cravings for ultraprocessed foods — sugary, salty and full of additives — often begin when we’re young. Research suggests millions of kids may be at risk.

4️⃣ Best of 2024: The year is just about half over, so our entertainment team thoughtfully sorted through all of the new movies, TV shows, music and books. Here’s what they recommend watching, listening to and reading.

5️⃣ Spacesuits in limbo: The iconic puffy white outfits that astronauts have worn for decades as they step outside the International Space Station are rapidly aging, but NASA just canceled plans to replace them.

Watch this

👀 Hole-y cow! A massive sinkhole opened up at a soccer field and swallowed a light pole after a mine underground collapsed in Alton, Illinois. No one was injured.

Top headlines

• Supreme Court dismisses major abortion appeal one day after opinion was leaked online

• Massive AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon outage for US customers traveling abroad

• Judge pushes back on idea that more hearings will delay Trump classified docs case

8,600

❗That’s roughly how many locations Walgreens has in the United States, but the retailer plans to shut down a substantial number of unprofitable stores.

Quotable

Close call: The Cobbs and their three children managed to escape when a fire broke out at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. They thanked the firefighters who helped them get out safely.

Quiz time

💀 The remains of an estimated 6 million people are entombed in catacombs under which French-speaking city?

A. Dakar

B. Montreal

C. Port-au-Prince

D. Paris

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Looking ahead

🗓️ Tonight: Joe Biden and Donald Trump square off in CNN’s presidential debate hosted by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta starting at 9 p.m. ET. Follow live updates.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿A dad, his two sons and their cousin were on a hike in the Badlands of North Dakota when they found what looked like a dinosaur leg sticking out of a rock. Turns out they made a significant scientific discovery.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Below ground in the Montparnasse district, you'll find the Paris Catacombs — one of the world's largest mass graves.

