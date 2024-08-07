5 things to know for Aug. 7: VP pick, Middle East, Tropical Storm Debby, Hotel collapse, Weedkiller ban

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The Olympic Games have been filled with a whirlwind of emotions: joy and ecstasy, sadness and anger, amazement and awe. Take a look at some of the most compelling photos we’ve seen from the Games as athletes line up to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. VP pick

Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held their first joint rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. In a high-energy speech, Walz portrayed himself as a Midwestern everyman, a high school teacher turned swing-district lawmaker who has advanced key Democratic policies since being elected to his state’s top office in 2018. Harris laid out their vision for the country and outlined Walz’s credentials, saying he “will be ready on day one.” Walz also slammed former President Donald Trump and challenged his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, to debate, saying he “can’t wait.” Harris and Walz will next go on a five-day tour through battleground states as they seek to make fresh appeals to potential voters.

2. Middle East

Several countries including the US, the UK and France have urged their citizens to leave parts of the Middle East as heightened tensions in the region spark fears of a widespread war. Global leaders and authorities are on high alert after Iran vowed revenge on Israel, which it blames for the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in the capital Tehran. Multiple sources told CNN that the US expects an attack against Israel in the coming days. The US is simultaneously pressing partners to push Iran not to carry out a strike — or coordinated strikes with its proxy groups. Meanwhile, Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar, one of the architects of the October 7 terror attack, as the new head of its political bureau. The move raised immediate questions on the next steps for ceasefire and hostage negotiations with Israel.

3. Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby, which struck the Southeast US on Monday as a hurricane, is now back over the Atlantic, where it will regain strength. Debby has already turned roads into rivers and homes into swamps in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm is forecasted to make a second landfall on Thursday somewhere between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In the meantime, Debby is expected to drench the Northeast today with multiple rounds of rain. This has raised the risk of flooding for parts of Pennsylvania, New York, southern New England, Maryland, Delaware and all of New Jersey.

4. Hotel collapse

Two people have died and others remain trapped under rubble after a hotel collapsed in a village in the heart of western Germany’s Mosel wine-growing region. There were 14 people in the building in Kröv at the time of the collapse, a fire department spokesperson told CNN today. The hotel is still partially intact, but rescue operations are proving to be difficult because the building is moving by around 0.16 inches an hour, local authorities said. Around 250 firefighters, paramedics, police and technical relief workers, including special forces, rescue dog teams and drone units, were on site early today. Police said the cause of the collapse is not yet known.

5. Weedkiller ban

The EPA has issued an emergency suspension of the common weedkiller DCPA, also known as Dacthal, citing risks to unborn children. It marks the first time the agency has used its emergency suspension authority in 40 years. Dacthal is commonly applied to grasses, artificial turf, crops including strawberries, cotton and field beans and vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and onions, the EPA said. In a Tuesday news release, the agency warned that some pregnant people who handle DCPA products could be exposed to levels that are up to 20 times higher than what the EPA considers safe for unborn babies, potentially causing “irreversible lifelong health problems.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Disney hikes price for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ subscription services

Disney’s streaming services are about to get more expensive. Learn when your bill could show a Minnie increase.

MTV announces VMA nominations 2024

The nominations for MTV’s Video Music Awards were announced on Tuesday, and unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift leads among the pack.

The next world’s tallest building could be a 3,000-feet-high battery

Skyscrapers could soon have a new purpose: storing renewable energy. See renderings of the innovation here.

Thieves are still targeting Hyundai and Kia cars

After a rash of stolen cars, Hyundai and Kia’s new anti-theft software is showing results. But data shows thieves are still targeting some older models at an alarming rate.

Making TikTok’s viral Dubai chocolate at home won’t be easy

A word to the wise … don’t bite off more than you can chew. Here’s what you will need to take on the difficult chocolate recipe.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$600 million

That’s how much former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is gifting to the endowments of four historically Black medical schools. “This gift will empower new generations of Black doctors to create a healthier and more equitable future for our country,” the billionaire said. Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared with White Americans, studies show, but experts say increasing the representation among doctors could help disrupt these long-standing inequities.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Our teams have been working around the clock, along with the police, to charge people as quickly as possible and ensure justice is served.”

— The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, saying on Tuesday that around 100 people have been charged for their involvement in violent riots sweeping British cities. Local authorities say more outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence are feared this week, leaving the UK government scrambling to control the worst disorder in more than a decade.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

How to safely use a generator

Running a generator in the aftermath of a storm or power outage can be deadly unless you take some precautions. Watch this short video to learn how to keep you and your family safe.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.