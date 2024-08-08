Timothy Geithner Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of former US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

Personal

Birth date: August 18, 1961

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Timothy Franz Geithner

Father: Peter Geithner, international development official

Mother: Deborah (Moore) Geithner

Marriage: Carole (Sonnenfeld) Geithner (June 8, 1985-present)

Children: Elise and Benjamin

Education: Dartmouth College, B.A., 1983; Johns Hopkins, M.A., 1985

Other Facts

Spent several years of his childhood in Africa and Asia, including Zambia, India and Thailand.

Enjoys fly-fishing, skiing and basketball.

Member of the Group of Thirty Consultative Group on International Economic and Monetary Affairs, Inc.

Timeline

1985-1988 – Works at Kissinger Associates, an international consulting firm.

1988-2001 – Works at the Department of the Treasury.

1988-1989 – International Economist for the Treasury.

1989-1990 – Assistant to the US Financial Services Negotiator.

1990-1991 – Assistant Financial Attaché.

1991-1992 – Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.

1992-1994 – Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for International Affairs.

1994-1997 – Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Monetary and Financial Policy.

1997 – Senior Deputy Assistant Secretary, International Monetary and Financial Policy.

1997-1998 – Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.

1998-2001 – Undersecretary for International Affairs.

2001- Appointed senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

2001-2003 – Director of Policy Development and Review at the International Monetary Fund.

November 17, 2003 – Named president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In this position, he is also the vice-chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee.

2003-2009 – President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

November 24, 2008 – Nominated by US President-elect Barack Obama to be secretary of the Treasury.

January 26, 2009-January 25, 2013 – Secretary of the Treasury, after being confirmed by the Senate, 60-34.

August 7, 2011 – The Obama administration announces that Geithner plans to remain Treasury secretary through the fall of 2012.

January 25, 2013 – Steps down as Treasury secretary.

February 2013 – Returns to the Council on Foreign Relations as a Distinguished Fellow.

March 2014 – Begins working in the private sector as president of Warburg Pincus, a private equity investing firm. In 2023, Geithner steps down as president and becomes chairman.

May 12, 2014 – Geithner’s book “Stress Test: Reflections on Financial Crises” is published.

