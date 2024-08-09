Parkland shooting survivor and parents of 3 victims reach settlement with shooter

By Denise Royal and Jay Croft, CNN

(CNN) — Families of three students murdered at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have reached multimillion-dollar settlements with the shooter, although it’s unclear whether they’ll ever collect.

Court documents show the parents of Luke Hoyer, 15, Alaina Petty, 14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, each reached $50 million settlements with the gunman. Maddy Wilford, a former MSD student who was wounded during the February 14, 2018, massacre, settled for $40 million.

Nikolas Cruz is serving 34 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He killed 14 students and three school staff members.

It’s not known how much money, if any, the victims will recover. The shooter was named as the beneficiary in at least one insurance policy from his adoptive mother, with an estimated value of $430,000.

“The chief reason for these settlements is that in the event that the killer was to come into possession of any money, the judgment amounts are there on which we could execute and obtain the money, and thereby prevent the killer from buying any creature comforts,” David Brill, attorney for the victims’ families and Wilford, told CNN.

In June, another survivor obtained the rights to the gunman’s name for use in any movie, show or other media, according to a settlement agreement. Cruz is barred from giving any interviews without the express written consent of survivor Anthony Borges, according to the deal.

“Anthony doesn’t want to walk in his house one day and see a Netflix special that (the gunman) was talking about his thoughts on what he did,” attorney Alex Arreaza said. “This was a way we could shut it down. Anthony ultimately has control.”

The settlement also stipulates the shooter must donate his brain for scientific study “in an effort to help prevent such tragic events from ever happening again.”

At the November 2022 sentencing, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the shooter would not be able to financially benefit in any way from his crimes. Scherer garnished Cruz’ commissary funds until all costs and restitution are paid.

