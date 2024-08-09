Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell resigns in wake of Sonya Massey shooting

By Joe Sutton and Jennifer Feldman, CNN

(CNN) — Less than a month after one of his deputies was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey, Jack Campbell, the sheriff of Sangamon County, Illinois, has resigned.

Campbell made the announcement in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“Some in our community want me to pay the price for that person’s actions, even threatening that I pay that price with my life, my family’s lives, or the lives of my Deputies,” Campbell said in the statement. “We will only persevere together as a community if we turn down the temperature and resolve to do better.”

Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called on Campbell to resign over his handling of the fatal shooting.

Campbell offered his condolences to the Massey family.

“The tragic death of Sonya Massey has been a heartbreaking event for our community. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Since the incident, I have been proactive and transparent, working tirelessly to present all of the facts to the public. I have committed to making changes to our standards and collaborating with other units of government on ways to prevent incidents like this in the future. The one person truly responsible for this act is in jail, and I believe justice will be served through the legal process,” the sheriff added.

