Shifting attitudes about alcohol, burger wars heating up, WWII bunker’s new look: Catch up on the day’s stories

5 things

1️⃣ Shifting attitudes: Americans — especially those under age 35 — are changing their tune on alcohol as a new study finds even moderate drinking is bad for your health. More young adults are choosing to abstain as nonalcoholic “mocktails” become more popular and people feel less social pressure to drink.

2️⃣ Burger wars: People aren’t getting their Big Mac fix at McDonald’s anymore. They’re going to Chili’s instead. The casual chain’s new burger has been a smash as sit-down restaurants are taking on their fast-food competitors.

3️⃣ Ancient artwork: Archaeologists unearthed a beautiful and remarkably well-preserved mosaic that was “hidden for thousands of years” in northwestern England. Featuring fish and dolphins, it was found in a city almost as large as Pompeii during its heyday.

4️⃣ Bunker reborn: The St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, was built using forced labor during Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime and has dominated the city skyline for 80 years. Now it’s been turned into a hotel and leisure complex with a lush rooftop garden.

5️⃣ Modern theory: Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, which lies at the heart of the ancient monument in southern England, likely came from hundreds of miles away in current-day Scotland. The new research overturned a century-old notion about its origins.

Watch this

👃 Eau de mayo: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has taken his condiment love to a new level after teaming up with Hellmann’s to release an unusual collaboration.

Top headlines

• WHO declares mpox outbreak a global health emergency

• Trump again stirs fears of stolen election claims with latest attacks on Harris

• Judge removes lawyer from Dominion defamation case for ‘egregious misconduct’

Check this out

🌲 Back to nature: Portland International Airport in Oregon just unveiled a new main terminal with plenty of trees and an eye-catching wooden ceiling. “Therapy” llamas and alpacas also make appearances from time to time.

$10 billion

🏈 The Dallas Cowboys just became the first professional sports team valued at more than this amount.

Quotable

Senior struggles: The 78-year-old widow said she skimps on meals because her Social Security benefits haven’t kept up with the rising cost of food, housing and health care.

Quiz time

✍️ Singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a supermarket near London, where he signed his autograph in a strange way. What did he use?

A. Lipstick

B. Tattoo ink

C. Hot sauce

D. Spray paint

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

What’s buzzing

🕵️‍♀️ True crime: Mariska Hargitay doesn’t just play an investigator on “Law & Order: SVU.” She’s helping solve crimes in real life through the End the Backlog program.

Good vibes

🥊 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba faced a lot of challenges growing up and discovered her passion for boxing as a teenager. She lived up to her middle name by becoming the first member of the Refugee Olympic Team to earn a medal.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Sheeran signed autographs with his Tingly Ted’s hot sauce as part of a promotional event.

