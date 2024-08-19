Flash flooding emergency in Connecticut prompts water rescues, evacuations

By Caroll Alvorado and Robert Shackelford, CNN

(CNN) — Water rescues were underway Sunday after heavy rainfall caused a flash flood emergency in the Connecticut counties of New Haven and Fairfield, according to the National Weather Service.

“Widespread flooding and water rescues” were ongoing Sunday, the weather service warned. The emergency advisory, which has since been downgraded to a flood warning, included the cities of Waterbury, Danbury and the town of Fairfield.

At least 100 people were evacuated from unsafe conditions by urban search and rescue teams, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Sunday.

“We will continue helping towns with any resources they need to immediately respond and keep the public safe,” Lamont said.

David Stark of the National Weather Service in New York told CNN Weather there had been 6-10 inches of rainfall across southwestern Connecticut in a span of about six to nine hours Sunday, the bulk falling in the afternoon. Monroe, Connecticut, received 9.98 inches of rain, a one in 200-year event for the city.

In an update Sunday evening, the weather service said flooding had also affected the cities of Oxford, Seymore and Cheshire, which are outside the flash flood emergency.

“Between two and six inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring,” the weather service cautioned.

“Emergency management is continuing to report ongoing water rescues, several mudslides, numerous washed out roadways and bridges as well as swollen rivers taking place from Central Fairfield County into Northern New Haven County. In addition, emergency management official are assessing the integrity of several dams in the area,” the weather service said.

Numerous other flash flood warnings are scattered across the Northeast.

Nearly 1 million people in the Suffolk County, New York, area were under a flash flood emergency until 4:30 a.m. Monday, the weather service in New York City said.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall across the area since 9 pm, with hourly rainfall rates as high as 3 to 4 inches per hour. Significant and widespread flood impacts have been reported, and will continue overnight,” the weather service said early Monday. Sitting water on roads could lead to delays and detours, forecasters said.

The heavy rainfall also created dangerous driving conditions in Connecticut, prompting several cities and towns – including Stamford, Danbury, Southbury and Naugatuck – to close roads.

“Multiple roads in town are flooded due to heavy rainfall. We are advising residents to stay in their homes, if at all possible,” Southbury Police said. “Crews are working around town, responding to emergencies and road closures.”

“A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period,” Lamont said in his statement.

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rainfall also triggered a mudslide, which led to a gas leak near an apartment complex in Danbury, which had to be evacuated, Danbury Public Information Officer Erin Henry told CNN.

Another Danbury apartment complex on Main Street also had to be evacuated due to flooding, Henry added.

In a post on X, Connecticut’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department said the state’s emergency operations center is monitoring the situation and has deployed an urban search and rescue team to Southbury.

At least two state parks were closed due to flooding, according to posts on the Connecticut State Parks X account.

Meanwhile, more than 700 flights were canceled at the three major airports near New York City on Sunday as thunderstorms hit the area on Sunday evening.

JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports all experienced ground stops due to the weather, according to FAA.gov. The stops were still in place as of 10 p.m. ET.

Trains were also affected, with Amtrak saying “inclement weather” had flooded the tracks between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and New York Penn Station Sunday.

“Crews have informed us that the waters on the tracks are gradually receding. Customers traveling in the impacted area should expect delays of 60-90 minutes,” Amtrak said in a statement posted on its website.

CNN Meteorologist Elisa Raffa and CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

