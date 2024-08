September 11 Hijackers Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s some background information about the 19 hijackers of September 11, 2001.

Timeline

September 11, 2001 – Nineteen men hijack four commercial airlines loaded with fuel for cross country flights, to carry out a terrorist attack on the United States orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

– 8:46 a.m. ET (approx.) – American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The plane is piloted by plot leader Mohamed Atta.

– 9:03 a.m. ET (approx.) – United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The plane is piloted by hijacker Marwan al Shehhi.

– 9:37 a.m. ET (approx.) – American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington. The plane is piloted by hijacker Hani Hanjour.

– 10:03 a.m. ET (approx.) – United Airlines Flight 93 (traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco) crashes in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane is piloted by hijacker Ziad Jarrah.

Hijackers by Airplane

American Airlines Flight 11

Mohamed Atta – Egypt, tactical leader of 9/11 plot and pilot

Abdul Aziz al Omari – Saudi Arabia

Wail al Shehri – Saudi Arabia

Waleed al Shehri – Saudi Arabia

Satam al Suqami – Saudi Arabia

United Airlines Flight 175

Fayez Banihammad – United Arab Emirates

Ahmed al Ghamdi – Saudi Arabia

Hamza al Ghamdi – Saudi Arabia

Marwan al Shehhi – United Arab Emirates, pilot

Mohand al Shehri – Saudi Arabia

American Airlines Flight 77

Hani Hanjour – Saudi Arabia, pilot

Nawaf al Hazmi – Saudi Arabia

Salem al Hazmi – Saudi Arabia

Khalid al Mihdhar – Saudi Arabia

Majed Moqed – Saudi Arabia

United Airlines Flight 93

Saeed al Ghamdi – Saudi Arabia

Ahmad al Haznawi – Saudi Arabia

Ziad Jarrah – Lebanon, pilot

Ahmed al Nami – Saudi Arabia

Hijackers by Nationality

Egypt

Mohamed Atta

Lebanon

Ziad Jarrah

Saudi Arabia

Ahmed al Ghamdi

Hamza al Ghamdi

Saeed al Ghamdi

Hani Hanjour

Nawaf al Hazmi

Salem al Hazmi

Ahmad al Haznawi

Ahmed al Nami

Khalid al Mihdhar

Majed Moqed

Abdul Aziz al Omari

Mohand al Shehri

Wail al Shehri

Waleed al Shehri

Satam al Suqami

United Arab Emirates

Fayez Banihammad

Marwan al Shehhi

