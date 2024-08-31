Suspect arrested after attack on Jewish University of Pittsburgh students

By Jay Croft, CNN

(CNN) — University of Pittsburgh police arrested a person suspected of attacking a group of Jewish students with a bottle Friday night, the school announced on its website.

The incident occurred near the Cathedral of Learning on campus. Two students were treated at the scene. The suspect, who has no known affiliation with the school, was immediately arrested and was in custody, the university said.

“Upon learning about this incident, Pitt leadership contacted Hillel University Center to offer support to our students and also connected with our partners at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh,” the university said. “We are grateful to our Pitt Police officers for their swift action, and our Student Affairs team for their ongoing student support.”

There was no ongoing threat to the public, the school said.

It said, “To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated. Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation.”

The fall semester began Monday.

“The safety of our Jewish students remains a priority, and we will continue to be a home away from home for them, providing them with care, support and community,” Hillel University Center said in a statement.

University police said the incident was not connected to an earlier shooting at the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, across the street from the Cathedral of Learning. Pittsburgh Public Safety shared on X a man had been shot in the leg around 5:30 p.m. and was in stable condition.

CNN has reached out to university police requesting additional information about the incident but has not received a response.

On October 27, 2018, a man burst into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and shot people with an AR-15-style rifle. Eleven people were killed and six others, including four responding police officers, were wounded. It was the deadliest ever attack on Jews in the United States.

A federal jury sentenced him to death last year after prosecutors said the attack was motivated by the man’s hatred toward Jews, immigrants and particularly the non-profit organization Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

