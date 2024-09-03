11-year-old boy tells police he killed the former mayor of a small Louisiana town and his daughter

By Chris Boyette and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.

The child was arrested Sunday after admitting to killing Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and Keisha Miles, 31, in Minden, Louisiana, Police Chief Jared McIver said during a news conference Tuesday.

Cornelius was a former longtime Minden city councilman and former interim mayor of Minden, the current mayor said.

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community,” Mayor Nick Cox said in a statement. “On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city.”

The boy, who was only described as a relative of the victims, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bound, McIver said.

Minden is about 30 miles east of Shreveport and has a population of just over 12,600.

