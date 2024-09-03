The quest for job security, underwater robots, weird Facebook spam: Catch up on the day’s stories



Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Job security: In this uncertain labor market, a surprising trend is paying off — and you don’t need a bachelor’s degree. The earning potential for people with a vocational or associate degree has been consistently strong, and enrollment is on the rise.

2️⃣ Back to school: Students are returning to the classroom to find new bans in effect on things like all-black outfits, hoodies, Crocs and mirrors. Administrators say they are trying to keep kids safe, and cell phone policies have become a major source of controversy.

3️⃣ Deep dive: Rocket scientists at NASA are developing underwater robots that will be able to go where humans can’t. They will venture beneath Antarctica’s giant ice shelves to help experts understand rising sea levels that pose a threat to coastal cities.

4️⃣ Weird spam: If a strange photo stopped you in your tracks while scrolling your Facebook feed, you’re not alone. People who just want to connect with family and friends are complaining about more random junk popping up on the platform. It’s an annoyance that can also be weaponized.

5️⃣ ‘Fridgescaping’: Asparagus in a vase. Blueberries in an ornate bowl. People are turning the inside of their refrigerators into chill works of art with picture frames and flowers. Carefully curating your shelves can be time-consuming and expensive — and divisive.

Watch this

👀 Handgun heist: Thieves stole 27 weapons worth more than $134,000 from a firearms museum in Australia. The guns could be operational, according to police.

Top headlines

• US prosecutors charge Hamas leaders in October 7 attack

• Former aide to New York governors charged with acting as agent of Chinese government

• Exclusive: John McCain’s son says Trump turned Arlington National Cemetery into a campaign backdrop

97%

📱 That’s how many 11- to 17-year-olds use their phones during school time, for an average of 43 minutes, according to a Common Sense Media study.

Check this out

🔥 ‘Gates of Hell’: Rarely does an industrial accident develop into a tourist attraction. But that’s exactly what happened with Turkmenistan’s mysterious, flaming gas crater.

Quotable

🎞️ Just joking: Reminiscing about a romantic scene in the 1990 box office hit, Gere said he didn’t know how successful the film would become.

Your health

🪑 Feeling stiff? Sitting down to exercise may not make sense at first glance. This form of yoga can be beneficial for all and embraces the seated posture.

Quiz time

📺 Which TV provider is offering customers a credit as compensation for the loss of ESPN and other Disney-owned channels?

﻿A. Dish Network

B. Xfinity

C. Spectrum

D. DirecTV

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘I just need a rest’: Grammy Award-winning singer Adele said she intends to take an extended break after her Las Vegas residency ends in November.

Good vibes

🏹 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Competing in Paralympics archery, Matt Stutzman showed that it’s possible to hold a bow with one leg, pull the bowstring back with his jaw, hold all the tension and potential energy, and release an arrow with enough accuracy to win a gold medal. Stutzman, one of four “armless archers,” did it with a record score, no less — and won over plenty of fans in the process.

