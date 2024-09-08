Start your week smart: Warning before Georgia shooting, Boeing deal, Israeli guards, Kentucky manhunt, salmonella outbreak

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN

(CNN) — Here’s a bit of good news to kick off the week: The US is pumping so much oil that gas prices could drop below $3 a gallon in much of the country by Thanksgiving.

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a Georgia school shooting called to warn a school counselor prior to the shooting, the suspect’s aunt and grandfather said. Colt Gray reportedly sent an alarming early-morning text that prompted the warning.

• Boeing and the Machinists union, which represents 33,000 of its employees on the West Coast, have reached a tentative deal that could avoid a strike that had been set to start this Friday.

• Three Israeli border guards were killed in a shooting at the Allenby Crossing on the border between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, the Israeli Emergency Services said. The identity of the assailant is unknown, and the crossing has been closed.

• Residents are being told to remain vigilant as a manhunt continues for an “armed and dangerous” person of interest in the shooting that wounded five people on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, authorities said.

• Sixty-five people in nine states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. No deaths have been reported.

The week ahead

Monday

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 with embedded artificial intelligence. In June, Apple announced a slew of generative AI features for the iPhone during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. And while iPhone 15 Pro Max users will likely be able to access some of the AI features, the iPhone 16 is expected to be the first device designed fully with AI in mind. Generative AI enables tools to create written work, images and even audio in response to prompts from users.

Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will square off in their first — and potentially only — presidential debate in Philadelphia. The rules for the event, hosted by ABC News, will largely mirror the terms used by CNN for its June 27 debate, including that microphones will be muted as the other candidate speaks and no studio audience will be present, according to the network, noting that both candidates had agreed to the format. Harris’ camp had lobbied for the mics to remain on for the duration of the debate to “fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates,” to no avail. CNN will air ABC’s debate live and provide extensive pre-debate coverage and post-debate analysis.

McDonald’s is giving its McFlurry a makeover by eliminating the plastic, dome-shaped lid and serving the ice cream treat in a new cardboard cup that has four flaps to cover the top. The update is the latest in the company’s attempts at making environmentally friendly changes, such as reducing plastic use and lowering greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants.

Wednesday

September 11 marks 23 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93 over Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Editor’s note: The linked gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Friday

Do you suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia? If so, this is a good day to stay in bed …

Listen in

One Thing: 🎧 Mail-in voting FAQ

In today’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Dianne Gallagher looks at various new restrictions making it harder to vote across the country as the first mail-in ballots of the 2024 election are set to be sent out. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The artist, who is nominated for five awards, also will perform. Other scheduled performers include Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone, Shawn Mendes, LL Cool J, Anitta, Karol G and Katy Perry.

In theaters

As you might expect, Friday the 13th is a prime day to release a horror movie — and you’ve got two to choose from. “Here After” features Connie Britton as the mother of a daughter who is miraculously revived after a fatal accident. But, as such plots tend to dictate, something is not right. Meanwhile, “Speak no Evil” stars James McAvoy as the vacation host from hell. He got one star on Airbnb.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Today is the first Sunday of the new NFL season, which kicked off Thursday with a matchup between Kansas City and Baltimore. The Chiefs began their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat with a 27-20 win at home over the Ravens. And yes … Taylor Swift was there to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Tired of all the Taylor talk? Shake it off …)

In tennis, Taylor Fritz faces top seed Jannik Sinner today in the US Open men’s singles final. Fritz is thefirst American man to reach a grand slam singles final since 2009. On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the women’s singles final to win the US Open for the first time.

In college football, Northern Illinois kicked a late field goal to shock Notre Dame 16-14 for the “biggest victory” in the school’s history.

In WNBA news, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 51% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘September’

Ah, September … The kids are back in school and cooler weather is (hopefully) right around the corner. Seems like as good a time as any to dance! (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.