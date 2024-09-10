Black holes dancing in space, ‘no-frills’ groceries, 9-month cruise drama: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! "Fat" isn't necessarily always a bad word. New research suggests that regular exercise can help you store fat better and improve your overall health.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Space waltz: Bright lights detected by NASA telescopes led astronomers to discover a pair of supermassive black holes dancing around each other. They’re only about 300 light-years apart, and this marks the closest pair found through visible and X-ray light.

2️⃣ ‘No-frills’ groceries: Amazon is taking a page out of Aldi’s and Target’s playbook and launching a new line of budget-friendly foods in an attempt to attract financially strapped shoppers who are ditching name brands to save money.

3️⃣ Travel aesthetic: People are taking photos of their artfully arranged sunglasses, shoes, toiletries and reading material inside the TSA’s drab plastic security bins. This airport security trend is ruffling some feathers though — here’s why it’s controversial.

4️⃣ Cool beans: Starbucks has been struggling, but the new CEO brewed up a different strategy — and it all starts with comfortable chairs and a clear distinction between “to-go” and “for-here” service.

5️⃣ Viral voyage: Unlimited food. Unlimited drama? Passengers recount what life was really like on board the nine-month cruise that became part of a social media storm.

Watch this

🌽 A-maizing rescue: Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin used a heat-seeking drone to find a 3-year-old boy who went missing at night in a massive cornfield.

Top headlines

• What to watch for as Harris and Trump face off in critical presidential debate

• Tropical Storm Francine’s track shifts east with strengthening expected

• Delta planes collide while taxiing at Atlanta airport

What’s buzzing

📺 ‘SNL’ shakeup: Three new cast members will join “Saturday Night Live” for the late-night comedy show’s 50th season, and Chloe Troast won’t be returning.

Check this out

🏈 Fresh start: The NFL season is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. Take a look at some of the best photographs from the first slate of games.

$80,610

💰 That was the median American household income last year, the first statistically significant annual increase since 2019.

Your health

👩‍🍼 Crisis in care: One in every three counties in the US does not have a single ob/gyn, and it’s affecting women’s access to care, a new report found.

Quiz time

🗳️ Which city, in a key battleground state, is hosting tonight’s ABC News presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?

﻿A. Detroit

B. Atlanta

C. Philadelphia

D. Milwaukee

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🍫 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Chocolate, but without the guilt? Scientists explain why lab-grown cocoa and fermented fava beans could be the future. They’re looking for ways to make it greener and healthier using new techniques and ingredients.

Thanks for reading

👋 We'll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Tonight’s debate will be at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

