Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial in the Idaho student killings will be moved to Boise

By Joe Sutton and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — The trial against Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved to the county surrounding the state capital of Boise, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

District Judge Steve Hippler will take on the case in Ada County, the court said.

This latest development comes days after the previous judge, John Judge of Latah County, ruled to move Kohberger’s upcoming murder trial due to concerns that the local community in Moscow was prejudiced against him.

“Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating ‘reasonable likelihood’ that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County,” the judge wrote in the order Monday.

That decision did not specify a new trial location. Instead, Judge referred the case to an administrative director of the courts, and the state Supreme Court then assigned the new venue and judge.

The ruling is part of the long and winding road since four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen – were fatally stabbed in the overnight hours of November 13, 2022, at a home just off the school’s main campus in Moscow.

Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student in criminology, was arrested in the killings on December 30, 2022, in his home state of Pennsylvania. Investigators connected him to a white vehicle seen near the killings, DNA recovered from a tan leather knife sheath found in the home and his cell phone location data, according to court documents.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf last year, and his attorneys have indicated he intends to present an alibi as part of his defense. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

