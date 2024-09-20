Zoo Atlanta bids farewell to pandas after 25 years

By Kelly Bowman, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.

The panda’s departure from Zoo Atlanta is bittersweet. Since 1999 they have been an iconic part of the zoo and the city. Their images are splashed on billboards across Atlanta, and the zoo’s LIVE panda cam is a beloved local favorite.

Pandas are rare at US zoos. Before the arrival of two bears in San Diego this past June, the Atlanta pandas were the only ones in the United States. They’ve served as adorable ambassadors for their species, pulling in millions of visitors and educating them on the struggles pandas face in the wild.

Dr. Sam Rivera, Vice President of Animal Health at Zoo Atlanta, who has worked with the pandas since their arrival 25 years ago, says the goodbye will be tough. But the exchange of pandas between China and international zoos, like Zoo Atlanta, is an essential part of helping this vulnerable species. By allowing pandas to be studied at different zoological facilities, scientists can conduct research in diverse settings, gaining insights that could be overlooked in the bears’ native habitat. It also supports collaborations with non-zoological educational and research institutions. International partnerships have helped scientists better understand panda biology, behavior and environmental challenges.

Major milestones

Zoo Atlanta marked several milestones over the past 25 years with the pandas. In 2016 Lun Lun and Yang Yang became parents to Ya Lun and Xi Lun, their second set of twins – making Zoo Atlanta the first US institution to raise two sets of twin pandas. The success of IVF births were a highlight among many major advancements in panda reproduction accomplished at the zoo. Dr. Rivera says the zoo is very proud of its success with panda reproduction and pregnancy monitoring. Other notable achievements include great strides understanding giant panda maternal behavior and, in working alongside partners at Georgia Tech, Zoo Atlanta determined giant pandas have color vision comparable to other bears.

Another key benefit of pandas in zoos outside of China is the access they provide the public. Seeing pandas up close is a unique opportunity to learn about the at-risk species while also raising vital funds to support research. Zoo Atlanta says they have generated over $17 million for the conservation of giant pandas in China. Most of those funds have been used to support eight different Chinese nature reserves.

And it’s working. The once-endangered species is coming back. According to the World Wildlife Fund there were about a thousand pandas in the wild in the 1980’s. As of 2016, the giant panda has been removed from the endangered species list. Giant Panda numbers have increased 17% in the last decade.

Why are giant pandas important anyway?

Although they are no longer endangered, pandas are still vulnerable. Zoo Atlanta says the total number of giant pandas is still low for maintaining a viable population. The challenges pandas face is in large part due to habitat loss, and currently only 61% of China’s panda population is protected by government reserves. Their natural environments are small and fragmented, which prevents them from mixing and breeding, and limits suitable denning areas for mothers. And when pandas struggle, other animals struggle too. Their habitats, the bamboo forests of China, are also home to many other species. Pandas play a vital role in their environment as well, credited with spreading seeds over the landscape and contributing to the health and diversity of the forest. By protecting pandas, we help conserve these valuable ecosystems.

How to help

If you care about the plight of giant pandas, there are ways to help. Supporting reputable charities dedicated to panda conservation is a direct way to contribute. These groups focus on scientific research, education programs and habitat preservation.

Zoo Atlanta﻿ is involved in field conservation programs locally and around the world, including work in Africa, Asia, Central and South America. They support funding for other established conservation organizations as well as projects, research and education programs at their zoo.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is an international non-profit conservation organization divided in two parts: the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. They develop sustainable conservation solutions through education, wildlife healthcare and science.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has been involved in giant panda conservation for decades, working on habitat preservation and policy advocacy.

Pandas International is an organization specifically focused on the preservation and propagation of the giant panda, supporting breeding centers and research in China.

You can also make an impact by visiting other reputable zoos and supporting their research, and by spreading the word about conservation. Sharing information, supporting panda-focused initiatives and being a steward of the environment all help the cause.

You can donate to help giant pandas using this link or by clicking below.

And if you want to wish the Zoo Atlanta pandas farewell the zoo will be sending them off in style with a “Panda-Palooza” event on October 5, 2024. Check out zooatlanta.org for details.

As Zoo Atlanta bids farewell to its pandas this fall, the arrival of new pandas at the San Diego Zoo and the Smithsonian National Zoo marks an ongoing commitment to saving these extraordinary mammals and reminds us of the crucial role we play in protecting, not only the giant panda, but all animals, so they can be celebrated for generations to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.