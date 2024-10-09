Riding out Milton, the danger of ‘manfluencers,’ what’s lurking in your toothbrush: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Floridians are anxiously watching a large and menacing Hurricane Milton as it approaches the state’s west coast. That includes me, as I’m writing this newsletter from Orlando. Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation orders, but some explained why they decided to stay.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Manfluencers’: They’re all over social media and having a sizable impact on how boys and young men think about themselves. Some are spreading hatred, misogyny and dangerous misinformation. Here’s what parents can do.

2️⃣ Weight-loss drugs: Some patients fear that they’ll lose access to tirzepatide because the US Food and Drug Administration determined that a shortage of the popular brand-name medications has ended, which means compounding must stop. For some people, it has been a lifeline.

3️⃣ Viral find: Your toothbrush and showerhead are the perfect breeding ground for microbes because of their warm and damp environments, and a new study identified hundreds of viruses that live there. But don’t panic — these microbes could actually save lives.

4️⃣ Auction uproar: The Swan auction house in England removed human remains, including shrunken heads, from sale following an outcry. Ancestral skulls from the Solomon Islands, Benin and Congo also were withdrawn from “The Curious Collector Sale.”

5️⃣ Soda makeover: Mountain Dew hasn’t had the word “mountain” on its cans and bottles since 2009. Now it’s coming back as part of a rebrand. Consumers will see the new look roll out beginning next May.

Watch this

💥 Out with a bang: Crews demolished the historic Tropicana Hotel, once a hallmark of the Las Vegas Strip, in spectacular fashion. A baseball stadium will be built on the site.

Top headlines

• Florida hit with tornadoes and torrential rain as Hurricane Milton nears landfall

• Inside the White House’s desperate scramble to swat down hurricane misinformation

• US government considers a breakup of Google

$250 million

💰 That’s how much money billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates committed to a new fund to improve women’s mental and physical health.

Check this out

🪖 Military style: In his new book, photography collector and picture editor Matthieu Nicol explores how Army fashion influenced different subcultures and popularized surplus stores.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘Speed’ reunion: Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock celebrated the 30th anniversary of one of their most famous films together. They were joined by director Jan de Bont at a special screening in Los Angeles.

Sports spotlight

⚽ Fan frenzy: More than 11 million people have attended Major League Soccer matches this year, breaking the regular season attendance record.

Quiz time

💸 About what percentage of workers decide to cash out their 401(k) accounts when they switch jobs?

﻿A. 10%

B. 21%

C. 33%

D. 42%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐻 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: The salmon have been devoured and your votes have been counted in this year’s Fat Bear Week contest. In a thrilling rematch, the winner is … (We don’t want to spoil it for you!)

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. About 33% of employees cash out their 401(k) when they leave a job, according to Vanguard Investments.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.