3D scan sheds light on shipwreck, boosting your brainpower, equine therapy: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! It’s World Mental Health Day, a perfect time to bring awareness to how you can improve your emotional well-being. As an equestrian and someone who struggled with anxiety and OCD, Kelly Bowman found healing by turning to the steady presence and gentle power of horses. This is how equine-assisted therapy works.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Tragic voyage: A new 3D scan revealed details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022. The ship sank after being crushed by sea ice more than a century ago.

2️⃣ Small boost: Senior citizens will get only a 2.5% increase in Social Security benefits in 2025. Retirees’ monthly payments will rise by about $50 to an estimated average of $1,976 starting in January.

3️⃣ Brainpower: Staying on top of your heart health goes a long way toward lowering the risk of dementia as you age, experts say. Nearly 130 million adults in the US have some form of heart disease, and adopting a heathy lifestyle should start early in life.

4️⃣ Game changer: For visually impaired sports fans at stadiums around the world, following a match often means relying on commentators or those around them to describe the action. An Irish startup wants to level the playing field.

5️⃣ Peak performance: A teenager from Nepal became the youngest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks. Nima Rinji Sherpa started his epic journey just over two years ago and completed the final climb this week.

Watch this

👀 Playground scare: A 10-year-old boy was arrested after driving a stolen car near children playing outside a school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No one was injured, and the young driver was booked into a juvenile detention center.

Top headlines

• Floridians survey destruction from Hurricane Milton as millions lose power | How to help

• TD Bank hit with record $3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering

• Nearly 10 million pounds of meat recalled due to listeria concerns

80,000 years

☄️ That’s about how long it will take a recently discovered comet to be seen again after reaching its closest point to Earth this weekend.

Check this out

⛷️ Climate victim: A large French ski resort faced with declining snowfalls will close after failing to find enough money to create year-round attractions in an effort to stay afloat.

Quotable

💬 Controversial remarks: The Australian leader apologized after using an ableist slur to taunt political opponents in parliament, which sparked strong criticism.

Quiz time

🎤 Which singer and “Wicked” star, pictured here, will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend?

﻿A. Dua Lipa

B. Ariana Grande

C. Sabrina Carpenter

D. Olivia Rodrigo

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘World exploded’: Jennifer Lopez reflected on a tumultuous year that included the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck and the cancellation of a planned concert tour.

Good vibes

🎨 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: A Claude Monet pastel painting stolen by Nazis during World War II, which vanished for decades only to show up with a Louisiana art dealer, has been returned to the descendants of its original owners. “Bord de Mer” was valued at more than $500,000.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Ariana Grande will appear on “SNL” this weekend. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.