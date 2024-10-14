How to help Hurricane Milton victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Deadly tornadoes, severe flooding and high winds battered Florida as Hurricane Milton tore through the state October 9th.

The storm, which made landfall as a Category 3, hit as Florida was still recovering from Hurricane Helene. More than 20 people are dead.

