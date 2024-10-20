Shooting at Albany State University after homecoming game leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

By Chris Boyette and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Albany State University was filled with dancing, cheers and celebration Saturday after the Golden Rams took victory in the university’s homecoming game.

Hours later, a shooting on the school’s campus in southwest Georgia left one person dead and multiple others injured, university officials said.

“We have been informed that six individuals have sustained injuries. Sadly, one has been reported deceased,” the university said Sunday in a statement.

The shooting took place around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the university, around the time a “Back to the Yard Celebration Concert” was taking place on the lower East Campus as part of the school’s homecoming week festivities.

CNN has reached out to local police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for more information about the incident. The names of the victims have not been released and it’s unclear if students were involved.

Albany State University is a historically Black university in Albany, Georgia, about 200 miles south of Atlanta with approximately 6,500 students, according to the university.

The shooting happened the same day three people were killed and eight others were injured when shots were fired at another homecoming event outside Lexington, Mississippi. It also follows an October 12 shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville that left one man dead and injured another nine people after the school’s homecoming celebration.

The shootings are among at least 422 mass shootings reported so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

