Start your week smart: US Intel leak, Gaza, Dock collapse, Mississippi shooting, Boeing

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

(CNN) — You’ve probably heard a lot of talk this campaign season about how putting hefty tariffs on goods made overseas will revive America’s manufacturing sector. Trouble is, that is not how tariffs work. The fact of the matter is that tariffs are a tax on Americans.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The US is investigating a leak of highly classified US intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents’ authenticity. The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating online Friday after being posted on Telegram by an account called “Middle East Spectator.”

• At least 87 people were killed in an Israeli strike overnight Saturday on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the enclave’s health ministry said. The number killed includes 27 bodies retrieved so far and 60 people under the rubble. More than 40 people had been injured, including a number of very critical cases, the ministry said. CNN cannot confirm the figures but they match numbers provided by Kamal Adwan Hospital, where victims have been taken.

• Authorities are working to identify the cause of a partial ferry dock collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island that turned a day of celebration into tragedy, leaving at least seven dead and six critically injured as crowds gathered for a cultural festival on Saturday. The collapse happened as crowds gathered on the island for a celebration of its tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

• Three people were killed and eight others injured by gunfire in Mississippi at a party to celebrate a school’s football victory early Saturday, according to the local sheriff. There have been at least 422 mass shootings this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

• A tentative deal has been reached to end the five-week-long strike at troubled aircraft maker Boeing, the union announced to its 33,000 striking members early Saturday. The deal still needs to be ratified by a majority of the rank-and-file membership of the International Association of Machinists before it can take effect and workers can return to work. The union will hold the vote on Wednesday.

The week ahead

Monday

Look up in the sky after midnight and you might catch a glimpse of the Orionid meteor showers. The Orionid meteors come from one of the most famous comets, Halley, which is currently near the middle of its 76-year orbit around the sun. While the comet won’t make its appearance in Earth’s night sky until 2061, it leaves a trail of debris behind that our planet passes through every year, resulting in the Orionids.

Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The name for the group of leading emerging economies comes from its original member nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — and its mission is to act as a counterweight to the West and Western institutions like the G7. Additional BRICS members have been added over time, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Tuesday also marks two weeks until Election Day in the US.

Wednesday

﻿CNN will hold a presidential town hall with Vice President Kamala Harris outside of Philadelphia. The event will air at 9 p.m. ET and be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The network previously proposed a debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump in Atlanta on the same date. Harris accepted the invite but Trump repeatedly shrugged it off. Trump was also invited to participate in a CNN town hall.

Disney will begin rolling out its “Lightning Lane Premier Pass” at Disneyland Resort in California. The pass, which is priced at $400 per person, allows patrons to get into a faster line at any time of the operating day — once per ride — without having to reserve it on an app. At Disney World in Orlando, the pass will work and cost a bit differently, and will be available starting October 30.

Saturday

The Concert for Carolina, an event to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Helene, is set to take place in Charlotte. Performers include James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, the Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice, and Parmalee. The sold-out concert can be livestreamed here for $24.99, but organizers said geotargeting technology is being used to ensure that those in affected areas will not be charged.

Listen in

One Thing: 🎧 The limits of 🐼 diplomacy

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Culver tells us about his trip to China to witness two giant pandas depart for Washington, DC, as part of a strategic partnership between the US and China. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Even before he faced his current allegations, Sean “Diddy” Combs was no stranger to controversy. CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, music journalists Jayson Rodriguez and Kim Osorio, and culture critics Todd Boyd and Van Lathan delve into six key moments from the 1990s involving the rapper and music producer. Click here to watch CNN’s online Flash Doc Short, “Bad Boy: The Decade That Defined Diddy.”

Also new to both network TV and streaming services, “Poppa’s House” airs Monday on CBS. The comedy stars father-and-son team Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

The HBO Original four-part documentary series “Breath of Fire” debuts Wednesday. It chronicles the rise of a millennial YouTube astrologer who became the face of Kundalini yoga and reinvented herself as Guru Jagat. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

And we round out the week with “Before,” starring legendary actor and comedian Billy Crystal in a 10-part psychological thriller. The first two episodes premiere Friday on Apple TV+.

In theaters

“Venom: The Last Dance” arrives in theaters on Friday. This third installment of the series is billed as the last, but as with nearly all superhero franchises, ticket sales will determine whether Eddie and his symbiote sidekick are truly splitting up for good.

“Conclave” is a thriller surrounding the selection of a new pope. The powerhouse cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the New York Liberty 82-80 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday to force a winner-takes-all decider later today.

In baseball, the New York Yankees are World Series bound for the first time since 2009 after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in extra innings of Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Saturday. The Yankees now await the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The Dodgers hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 today in Los Angeles.

From a Super Bowl rematch and a possible preview of a future championship matchup, here are five things to know for Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

And the 2024-25 NBA season tips off Tuesday with the New York Knicks facing the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 41% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Carolina On My Mind’

Here’s one song we can pretty much guarantee will be performed during next weekend’s Concert for Carolina. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.