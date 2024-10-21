Woman who hurled racist slur at a Black University of Kentucky student pleads guilty following mediation

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A former University of Kentucky student facing assault charges after repeatedly hurling a racial slur at a Black student on campus in 2022 pleaded guilty on Monday, following mediation in court, her attorney told CNN.

Sophia Rosing pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of alcohol intoxication, her attorney, Fred Peters, said. She had previously also been charged with third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, but that felony charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement, according to Peters.

Her attorney told CNN that during Monday’s mediation, “people got to apologize and express feelings face-to-face.”

Kylah Spring, the Black University of Kentucky student who had endured the assault and racial slurs from Rosing, told CNN affiliate WLEX, “I told her she didn’t break my spirit.”

“That was one of the things I said the first time I ever spoke about what happened, and it rings true today. I said that she would not break my spirit, and I’m happy to say that she didn’t, and I got to tell her that to her face, and that was very, that was very affirming for me and what I needed for myself,” Spring, who was working at the front desk of a dorm on campus when the incident happened, told WLEX.

Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird told CNN she recommended a sentence of up to 12 months for the assault charges, as outlined by law, to be served concurrently; as well as 100 hours of community service; and a $25 fine.

Baird said she has been in talks with the University of Kentucky to arrange for Rosing to do a public service announcement about the dangers of drinking, which Kylah Spring had suggested to the prosecutors when asked for sentencing ideas.

Rosing’s sentencing is scheduled for October 17, 2024, at 1 p.m., court records show.

Video of the incident went viral. As CNN previously reported, Rosing – who is no longer a student at the university – was initially suspended on an interim basis, but was later permanently banned from campus, according to university officials.

CNN’s Tanika Gray and Jeff Winter contributed to this reporting.

