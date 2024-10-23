Skip to Content
CNN - National

How to help Hurricane Helene victims

<i>Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Helene brought damaging conditions hundreds of miles from where it made landfall including Valdosta
Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource
Helene brought damaging conditions hundreds of miles from where it made landfall including Valdosta
By
September 27, 2024 7:29 AM
Published 7:17 AM

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Millions of people from coastal Florida to the Blue Ridge Mountains are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall September 26 on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene created a 500-mile path of destruction with catastrophic flooding, damaging winds and power outages. Local authorities have reported more than 200 deaths across six states. North Carolina is particularly hard-hit with telecommunications knocked out and hundreds of roads closed.

For ways to help those left in Helene’s aftermath, check out the form below or click here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content