How to help Hurricane Helene victims

(CNN) — Millions of people from coastal Florida to the Blue Ridge Mountains are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall September 26 on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene created a 500-mile path of destruction with catastrophic flooding, damaging winds and power outages. Local authorities have reported more than 200 deaths across six states. North Carolina is particularly hard-hit with telecommunications knocked out and hundreds of roads closed.

For ways to help those left in Helene’s aftermath, check out the form below or click here.

