Police make arrest in deadly homecoming shooting at Albany State University

(CNN) — Georgia police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting at Albany State University after the school’s homecoming game last month that left one person dead and multiple others injured, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Jeremy Marshall, 18, has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the bureau said in a statement.

Marshall was arrested on Friday, and according to jail records, remains in custody at the Dougherty County Jail. Records do not show a next court date and no bond has been set. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, October 19, according to the university, around the time a “Back to the Yard Celebration Concert” was taking place on the East Campus as part of the school’s homecoming week festivities.

Five people were shot, including De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, who was killed, investigators said.

Daniels was not an ASU student, the bureau said. CNN has reached out to the university for additional comment. The other victims were a 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 16 year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman.

A sixth victim was injured while running away from the gunfire but was not shot, the bureau said.

CNN has attempted to contact the bureau and the Dougherty District Attorney for more information.

