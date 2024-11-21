Screen Actors Guild Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Screen Actors Guild. In 2012, a merger was completed between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA). The SAG-AFTRA labor union has approximately 160,000 members.

SAG Timeline

June 30, 1933 – Articles of incorporation are filed. The guild is formed to get better working conditions for actors.

1935 – Granted an American Federation of Labor charter.

May 1937 – In order to prevent a strike, producers sign a contract with the guild ensuring minimum pay and recognizing the guild.

1952 – The Guild signs its first contracts for filmed television programs.

December 1, 1952-February 18, 1953 – SAG strikes over filmed television commercials.

August 5-15, 1955 – SAG strike for increased television show residuals.

March 7, 1960-April 18, 1960 – SAG strikes over residuals for feature films sold, licensed, or released to television.

December 19, 1978-February 7, 1979 – SAG strikes for better residuals on television advertisements.

July 21, 1980-October 23, 1980 – SAG goes on strike over distribution of profits from pay television and video cassettes.

March 21, 1988-April 15, 1988 – SAG and AFTRA television commercials strike. The strike is over payment for commercials appearing on cable TV.

February 25, 1995 – The first annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show is held.

May 1, 2000-October 30, 2000 – SAG and AFTRA strike against the advertising industry over commercial work compensation for basic cable and internet.

July 1, 2008 – SAG’s TV/theatrical agreement expires.

November 22, 2008 – Talks between SAG and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers (AMPTP) end after federal mediation fails to jumpstart a five-month stalemate.

January 26, 2009 – SAG chief negotiator Doug Allen is fired in a bid by the union’s moderate faction to re-enter contract talks with the studios.

April 19, 2009 – SAG leadership split 53% – 47% to accept a new two-year contract with AMPTP.

June 9, 2009 – Members ratify the two-year contract covering television and motion pictures.

January 29, 2012 – Ken Howard, president of the guild, announces during the SAG Awards, that the merger between SAG and AFTRA has been approved by both groups.

March 30, 2012 – The merger of SAG and AFTRA is completed with more than 80% approval from both unions. The one union is named SAG-AFTRA.

January 27, 2013 – The first SAG Awards are held under the union banner “SAG-AFTRA One Union.”

March 23, 2016 – SAG-AFTRA President Ken Howard dies. Executive Vice President Gabrielle Carteris assumes his duties until the regularly scheduled national board meeting April 9.

February 10, 2018 – SAG-AFTRA introduces new guidelines for members, called “Four Pillars of Change,” aimed at fighting sexual harassment in the workplace.

July 14, 2023 – SAG-AFTRA goes on strike after talks with major studios and streaming services have failed. It is the first time its members have stopped work since 1980. On November 8, SAG-AFTRA and the studios reach a tentative agreement, officially ending the strike at midnight.

SAG Presidents

Ralph Morgan 1933, 1938-1940

Eddie Cantor 1933-1935

Robert Montgomery 1935-1938, 1946-1947

Edward Arnold 1940-1942

James Cagney 1942-1944

George Murphy 1944-1946

Ronald Reagan 1947-1952, 1959-1960

Walter Pidgeon 1952-1957

Leon Ames 1957-1958

Howard Keel 1958-1959

George Chandler 1960-963

Dana Andrews 1963-1965

Charlton Heston 1965-1971

John Gavin 1971-1973

Dennis Weaver 1973-1975

Kathleen Nolan 1975-1979

William Schallert 1979-1981

Ed Asner 1981-1985

Patty Duke 1985-1988

Barry Gordon 1988-1995

Richard Masur 1995-1999

William Daniels 1999-2001

Melissa Gilbert 2001-2005

Alan Rosenberg 2005-2009

Ken Howard 2009-2016

Gabrielle Carteris-2016-2021

Fran Drescher 2021-present

