Animal rescue pilot and dog killed in plane crash in New York mountains; 2 dogs survive

(CNN) — A volunteer pilot known for helping transport rescue animals to shelters died in a plane crash in New York on Sunday while transporting three dogs to a no-kill shelter.

Seuk Kim, 49, and the three canines were flying from Maryland to Albany, New York, when the plane crashed in Windham, a small town in the Catskill Mountains, the Greene County Sheriff’s office said.

One of the dogs also died in the crash, but two survived.

Kim was on his way to deliver the dogs to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley (ASSV), a no-kill shelter in Howes Cave, New York. He was part of a network of “freedom flight” volunteer pilots who transported pets rescued from euthanasia lists at high-kill shelters to other rescues.

“Over the years, Seuk helped to save the lives of hundreds of animals who would have otherwise been euthanized due to overcrowding at animal shelters,” ASSV Executive Director Maggie Pryor said in a statement to CNN.

Forever Changed Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization, said Kim had flown “countless hours” to help relocate abandoned animals, including the famous Connie the Container Dog, a canine who was rescued from a shipping container in Texas after being trapped for over eight days with no food or water.

Both surviving dogs were transported to receive the appropriate veterinary care, according to the ASSV.

Labrador mix puppy Whiskey broke two legs, while yorkie–terrier mix Pluto sustained minor injuries.

The ASSV will oversee the two dogs’ medical recoveries before they are put up for adoption.

Kim’s family knew him as a generous, free-spirited man who was always willing to lend a hand to others – including most recently those hard hit by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

“Seuk was an extraordinary hero that left a lasting impression on anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him,” Christine Kim, Kim’s cousin, told CNN. “Seuk was charitable, kind, and bright. He was our family’s anchor and this is a loss we feel tremendously.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident. No cause has been determined.

