Driver sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to DUI in crash that killed a bride on her wedding night

(CNN) — The South Carolina driver who killed a bride and seriously injured the groom as they departed their wedding reception pleaded guilty in court on Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Just as her trial was set to begin, Jamie Lee Komoroski pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily harm, and one count of reckless homicide for crashing her car into the golf-cart style vehicle in which the newlyweds were riding.

Aric Hutchinson and his wife of just five hours, Samantha “Sam” Miller, 34, were hit by Komoroski’s vehicle in April 2023 as they left their celebration in the cart, which was decorated with cans and a “just married” sign.

Miller was killed and Hutchinson was seriously injured. Two others from the wedding party riding in the cart were also hurt in the crash.

Prior to sentencing Komoroski, South Carolina Judge Deadra L. Jefferson heard from several people affected by the crash, including Miller’s parents and sister and the groom she left behind.

“She told me she didn’t want the night to end.”

“I think about that night every single day and the last moments I had with Sam on the golf cart. She told me she didn’t want the night to end. I kissed her on the forehead and the next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital,” Hutchinson told the judge Monday about his wedding night.

“I wish more than anything that me instead of Sam…. I wish I had died that night, so she didn’t have to go alone,” Hutchinson told the court.

Hutchinson read a portion of the wedding vows he spoke to Samantha just before her death: “I will love you today, tomorrow, and until I take my last breath on this earth, and I am forever yours.”

“That was hours before you killed her,” Hutchinson said to Komoroski.

At the time of the crash, Komoroski’s vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath.

Komoroski, then 25, refused a field sobriety test after the incident on April 28 and a warrant was issued for her blood to be taken for testing, according to an affidavit filed in the court.

Komoroski was found to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.261% – more than three times the legal limit, according to a report shared with CNN by the Folly Beach Police Department.

Komoroski could be seen wiping away tears as Miller’s family spoke in court.

“We have been sentenced to a lifetime of pain,“ Samantha Miller’s mother, Lisa, told the court. “She was a light, she was loved, she was amazing and always will be,” she said. “She will always be my child.”

“You have ruined so many people’s lives, and I hope you understand what you did,” Brad Warner, Samantha’s father said.

“For the rest of my life I’m going to hate you. And when I arrive in hell and you come there, I’m going to open the gate for you,” Warner continued.

“I take full responsibility”

Komoroski, wearing a black suit, addressed the court on her own behalf, saying, “This is the worst decision I have ever made in my life, and it has affected the lives of so many.”

“I take full responsibility for the tragic outcome that my decisions have made. I will carry this guilt with me for the rest of my life,” Komoroski said just before she was sentenced.

Komoroski’s non-negotiotiated plea was accepted by the court and Jefferson sentenced her to 25 years in prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

