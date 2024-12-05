A visual timeline of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting



WABC, CNN

By Lauren Mascarenhas and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for the man who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning, in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The gunman shot Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan before fleeing through the city.

Police are using video surveillance to piece together the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting Wednesday. Here’s a visual timeline of the alleged gunman’s movements before, during and after the shooting:

