Memphis police ‘harm and demean’ people, DOJ says after issuing scathing report calling for reforms

(CNN) — A scathing report from the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division found the Memphis Police Department engages in a pattern of discriminatory policing, including violence against the disabled, and regularly violates the constitutional rights of its residents, particularly Black people.

Historically, similar reports by the feds have led to the overhaul of local police departments with federal monitoring agreements known as consent decrees. However, in a letter responding to the DOJ’s claims, the city of Memphis said it’s not ready to accept the findings.

The investigation found the Memphis Police Department “engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, conducting unlawful stops, searches and arrests and discriminatory policing of Black people and residents with behavioral health disabilities,” the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in the report.

In one of the most egregious examples in the report, an 8-year-old Black boy with behavioral health issues was grabbed by the responding police officer, lifted into the air and thrown onto a couch.

“Memphis police officers handcuff children as young as 8-years-old even when they pose no safety risk,” the report said.

The investigation into the Memphis Police Department launched 17 months ago after Tyre Nichols’ violent beating death. Video of the incident showed officers repeatedly punching, kicking and dragging Nichols during his arrest after a 2023 traffic stop.

Five officers were fired, arrested on state murder charges and indicted on federal civil rights and witness tampering charges. The encounter prompted renewed national debate on justice in policing and reform and spurred protests and vigils in Memphis and other major US cities.

Speaking at a morning news conference, Clarke said the actions of Memphis police “harm and demean people and they promote distrust undermining the fundamental safety mission of a police department.”

“Let me be clear, these tactics do not make Memphis safer,” Clarke added.

Statistics show Memphis police officers were more likely to arrest Black citizens for traffic violations and other crimes. “MPD cites or arrests Black adults for marijuana possession at 5.2 times the rate of White adults,” Clarke said.

Memphis city attorney Tannera George Gibson pushed back in a letter to the DOJ.

“Until the City has had the opportunity to review, analyze, and challenge the specific allegations that support your forthcoming findings report, the City cannot — and will not —agree to work toward or enter into a consent decree that will likely be in place for years to come,” George Gibson said in the letter.

Asked at the news conference about the city’s response, acting US Attorney Reagan Taylor Fondren said, “We hope to work with the city to implement the necessary reforms.”

With a consent decree, a judge can keep tabs on a police department to make sure it’s in compliance to the court-ordered agreement. The purpose is to hold police departments accused of misconduct accountable.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said her department has already worked to make changes.

“In the last three years we have changed over 700 policies… that help to direct process, help to improve officer response. Community engagement has been a significant part of the work we have been doing,” Davis said during a news conference Wednesday.

The city of Memphis’ response to the DOJ report comes as President-elect Donald Trump is about to re-take control of the Justice Department. During the previous Trump administration these types of oversight and monitoring agreements were abandoned.

Asked about the timing, Fondren said, “The mission of the Department of Justice is to protect civil rights for all people, so the career employees of the Department of Justice and federal prosecutors of the United States Attorney’s Office will continue that mission through any administration.”

Incidents like the one involving Nichols are addressed in the 73-page report saying, “MPD officers regularly escalate encounters involving nonviolent offenses and use unreasonable force against unarmed people who pose no threat.”

“Officers use disproportionate force against people who have committed, at most, minor offenses such as traffic infractions, and use force even after people are restrained,” the report continues.

Those actions mirror what was seen in videos released as part of the investigation into the beating death of Nichols.

In court proceedings dealing with Nichols’ death, ex-officers Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills pleaded guilty to federal charges under deals with prosecutors, according to The Associated Press. The other three officers were convicted in October of witness tampering related to the cover-up of the beating. Ex-officers Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith were acquitted of civil rights charges of using excessive force and being indifferent to Nichols’ serious injuries, AP reported.

A fifth former officer, Demetrius Haley, was acquitted of violating Nichols’ civil rights causing death, but he was convicted of two lesser charges of violating his civil rights causing bodily injury, according to AP. All five men face sentencing by a federal judge in the coming months.

Martin and Mills also are expected to change their not-guilty pleas in state court, according to lawyers involved in the case, AP reported. Bean, Haley and Smith have pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree murder. A trial in the state case is set for April 28.

Nichols’ death raised many questions about policing practices in general and specifically in Tennessee.

Notably the Memphis City Council passed the “Driving Equality Act in Honor of Tyre Nichols,” which prohibited police stops for minor infractions.

The Memphis measure was eventually blocked when the Republican-controlled Tennessee legislature passed a bill “that prohibits or limits the ability of a law enforcement agency to take all necessary steps that are lawful under state and federal law to fulfill the law enforcement agency’s duties to prevent and detect crime and apprehend criminal offenders.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

