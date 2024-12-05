Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast



(CNN) — Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.

The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.

Tsunami warnings stretch from Davenport, California, up to Douglas, Oregon, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. This includes the San Francisco Bay area and Eureka, Oregon.

Tsunami activity could already be impacting coastlines and should reach San Fransisco around noon PT, the center said.

“Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest,” the National Weather Service said.

