12-year-old boy dead after falling through ice in New York. 11-year-old left in critical condition after trying to save him

By Dawn Sawyer, CNN

(CNN) — An 11-year-old girl was left fighting for her life and a 12-year-old boy died after falling into the ice of Washington Park Lake in Albany, New York, on Saturday. The boy was found dead at the scene, and the girl is in critical condition after falling in while trying to save him.

The call came into the Albany Police Department around 4:30 p.m. by a witness who reported that two children had fallen in the ice near the park’s lake house, the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. First responders began arriving on the scene seven minutes later, the Times Union reported.

Responding officers first located the girl, who they believe watched the boy fall into the ice and followed the same path across the lake in an attempt to save him.

The girl was rescued and treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. She was listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to a statement from North Albany Middle School.

Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team conducted a second search of the lake, where they recovered the body of the 12-year-old boy around 7:25 p.m.

There was also a specialized water unit with water rescue equipment dispatched to the scene, Albany Chief of Fire and Emergency Services Joseph Gregory told the Times Union.

Officers investigating the case believe the boy attempted to walk across the lake toward the lake house when the ice broke beneath his feet. The lake at Washington Park is approximately 1,600 feet long and 140 feet wide, according to the Washington Park Conservancy, with depths ranging from 6.6 to more than 11 feet.

“All firefighters involved, they did a great job in the operation that we had there. We’re very proud for what they did,” Gregory said. “It was a tough operation for everyone involved.”

In a statement sent to CNN, Mayor Kathy Sheehan thanked first responders and recovery teams for their services and said that her thoughts were with the families of both children.

“Yesterday was a tragic reminder of how dangerous any body of water can be, especially as the weather gets colder and thin ice forms,” Sheehan said. “I want to thank all of the first responders who worked tirelessly last night in an attempt to save two young lives, and I also want to thank the New York State Police Dive Team for assisting with recovery operations.”

The names of the children were not released due to their age, but the families of both victims were notified.

North Albany Middle School issued a statement acknowledging the victims as two of their own.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time,” City School District of Albany Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said in the statement. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we are grieving as a school community.”

The Albany school district is providing crisis services for students and school employees needing support after the accident, according to the school district. The services will be provided at North Albany Middle School and the elementary schools the two students attended.

Comments under the Albany Police Department’s post about the incident reflected walking on the ice of the Washington Park Lake is common among residents.

“I bet there isn’t a one of us who grew up here in the Albany area who didn’t get brave 3 or 4 times during winters and try to walk across ice,” a commenter said.

One claimed they fell through the same spot years back, and said, “there should be a danger sign on the lake.”

“Keep off the ice” signs were placed at the lake on Monday following the incident, according to CNN affiliate WRGB. The city of Albany and the Parks and Recreation Association decided to put them out “earlier than usual,” Mayor Sheehan told WRGB.

“Typically, we put up signage when it’s safe to skate because we want people to assume that it’s not safe to be on the water at all,” Sheehan said.

According to Gregory, fluctuating temperatures in the area has caused all ice surfaces to be unstable. Residents are also advised not to follow behind people who have fallen into the ice, the chief said.

“If somebody falls through the ice, they should immediately dial 911 to start help,” Gregory told CNN. “Do no attempt to go out into the ice and rescue them. See what you can do. If you can throw them a rope or throw them a line and pull them in, that would be helpful, but certainly don’t go in and compromise your safety.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.