CEO killing suspect’s online fans, chatbot lawsuit, job satisfaction: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The majority of American workers feel satisfied and secure in their jobs, according to a new survey, and few say they expect to look for a new role in the coming months. But nearly a third say they’re not happy with their pay.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Online fans: With sympathetic merchandise up for sale and 1-star reviews proliferating, companies are trying to stifle support for the man arrested in the killing of a health care CEO. ➕ Luigi Mangione is fighting his extradition to New York.

2️⃣ Chatbot lawsuit: The parents of an autistic teen from Texas say Character.AI told him it was OK to kill them. They’re suing, along with another family, and alleging the app “poses a clear and present danger.”

3️⃣ Added sugar: You might want to put down that soda while reading this one. A new study suggests that the kind of sugary treat you’re having could change its impact on your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and other problems.

4️⃣ Macy’s woes: An investment firm claims the struggling retailer would be more valuable if it just shut down and sold off everything for parts. That’s because the company could be sitting on a gold mine.

5️⃣ Life on Mars: A meteorite from the red planet was found on Earth in 2011, and it contained traces of water that date back nearly 4.5 billion years. Scientists say the discovery offers a better understanding of whether Mars was ever habitable.

Watch this

🍺 Stout shortage: Fans of Guinness are grappling with limited supply in British pubs as the maker of the legendary Irish beer struggles to keep up with demand. The beloved beverage has become so popular that bars are running out.

Top headlines

• Federal judge blocks Kroger’s $25 billion mega-merger with Albertsons

• Malibu residents flee as Southern California’s Franklin Fire explodes

• Mitch McConnell sprains wrist and cuts his face after fall in the Capitol

Check this out

📸 Climate anxiety: Photographer Anastasia Samoylova captures cracked concrete, flooded swimming pools, uprooted palm trees and displaced alligators to paint an unnerving picture of the climate crisis.

What’s buzzing

👩🏽‍⚖️ Broadway debut: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to fulfill another life goal when she takes the stage in a one-night performance in “& Juliet.”

Quiz time

☀️ Which rare fruit native to North America, pictured here, could become more popular as the weather gets more extreme?

﻿A. Carambola

B. Persimmon

C. Pawpaw

D. Passionfruit

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

Health scare: Jamie Foxx opened up about the medical emergency he faced last year, revealing that he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke. “I don’t remember 20 days,” the Oscar-winning actor said.

Good vibes

💪 Rest up: You don’t have to spend hours at the gym every day to get fit. In fact, it’s important to give your muscles a chance to recover. An expert explains why you should take a week off from working out.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Farmers are exploring pawpaws, the largest edible fruit native to North America, as extreme weather becomes more common.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.