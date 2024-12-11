5 things to know for Dec. 11: CEO shooting, Trump’s Cabinet, Immigration, Syria civil war, Kroger

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Wildlife officials in the US are moving to add the iconic monarch butterfly to the list of species threatened with extinction. The loss of pollinators like the monarch could have far-reaching consequences for ecosystems and the people who rely on them.

1. CEO Shooting

The suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is fighting his extradition to New York, where he faces a murder charge. As Luigi Mangione entered a Pennsylvania courtroom Tuesday, the 26-year-old could be heard yelling, in part, “it’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It’s lived experience!” CNN is working to determine what else he yelled as he was escorted inside. Mangione was denied bail during his court appearance after prosecutors convinced the judge that he was too dangerous to be released. Investigators are still searching for a motive in the shooting.

2. Trump’s Cabinet

Some of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks met again with lawmakers Tuesday as key GOP senators appeared to be falling in line on the president-elect’s nominees. Top Republican senators have signaled support for Trump’s plan to oust the current FBI director in favor of loyalist Kash Patel while keeping the door open for his defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, who faces a slate of misconduct allegations. It is still early in the vetting process for Trump’s Cabinet nominees and confirmation votes won’t occur until next year. But in the meantime, it is clear that many GOP senators are being cautious about how they approach and criticize the president-elect’s selections.

3. Immigration

President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and allies to extend protections to immigrants in the US amid party fears over Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations. Lawmaker requests include extending a form of humanitarian relief known as Temporary Protected Status and making more immigrants eligible for it, expediting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewals and getting a resolution for individuals with pending asylum cases. A Democratic Senate aide described the White House as “receptive” in private calls with senators. This comes as Trump’s incoming “border czar” says he is working on a plan to use 1,400 acres offered by Texas officials to build deportation facilities.

4. Syria civil war

Many in Syria are celebrating the stunning political fall of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad that caught much of the world off guard. A rebel-linked caretaker prime minister has since been appointed to oversee the transition of power. Analysts say those rebels must now try to unite a country cleaved apart by more than a decade of civil war, one in which dozens of heavily armed militias and remnants of the old regime linger. Meanwhile, Israel said it struck Syria nearly 500 times in just two days, hitting most of the country’s strategic weapons stockpiles and destroying the Syrian Navy fleet. The UN’s special envoy for Syria has urged Israel to stop striking the country.

5. Kroger

A federal judge in Oregon blocked Kroger’s proposed $25 billion tie-up with Albertsons, halting the largest supermarket merger in history over concerns it could limit competition and harm consumers. The ruling is a major setback for the chains and puts the deal’s likelihood in jeopardy. The merger, announced in 2022, sought to combine the fifth- and tenth-largest retailers in the country. The companies own dozens of grocery chains, including Safeway, Vons, Harris Teeter and Fred Meyer. Supermarkets have been losing ground in recent decades to competition, and Kroger and Albertsons wanted to merge to better fight off Walmart and Amazon. Kroger and Albertsons said they were disappointed in the ruling and were reviewing their options to appeal.

HAPPENING LATER

House set to vote on defense policy bill that bans gender-affirming care

The House is expected to vote today on the critical defense policy bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a ban against gender-affirming care for some transgender children that has further inflamed the politics around the must-pass piece of legislation.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Man wins Spanish Scrabble championships — yet doesn’t speak Spanish

A New Zealand man hailed as a Scrabble phenom won the Spanish World Scrabble Championships, despite reportedly not speaking the language.

Tiger Woods to compete for first time since back surgery

Tiger Woods is set to return to golf for the first time since having back surgery three months ago. Fortunately, he’ll have the support of his son, Charlie, who will also participate in the PNC Championship in Orlando next week.

Dolly Parton explains why her husband doesn’t attend events with her

Country queen Dolly Parton has been married for 58 years but we hardly ever see her famously private husband, Carl Dean. Here’s why the two rarely attend events together.

Japanese airline announces baggage delivery service for travelers

Japan Airlines is now offering to drop passengers’ luggage off at their hotels for a fee to combat overcrowding. Should US airlines follow suit?

GM is pulling the plug on its robotaxi efforts

General Motors is pulling the plug on its efforts to develop a fleet of driverless taxis. The company plans to focus on other driver-assistance features instead.

TODAY’S NUMBER

18,000

That’s how many residents in Malibu, California, have received forced evacuation orders or warnings as the Franklin Fire tears through the coastal city. The wildfire ignited Monday and has expanded at an alarming rate, burning more than 3,000 acres with 0% containment and destroying at least seven structures.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Among many outcomes, this will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves.

— US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, announcing expanded testing of the nation’s milk supply to better track the spread of bird flu. The new federal order requires the sharing of raw milk samples, upon request, from dairy farms, bulk milk shippers, milk transfer stations or dairy processing facilities that send or hold milk for pasteurization.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Tackling Turkish mountains on two wheels

CNN takes a bumpy ride among the spectacular scenery of the Kaçkar Mountains! Watch the video here.

