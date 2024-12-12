Weeks of unexplained drone sightings raise fears and frustrations in New Jersey

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Weeks of mysterious drone sightings across New Jersey are prompting heightened security concerns – and mounting frustrations – from residents, military personnel and federal, state and local officials.

While the state’s governor says there’s no threat to public safety, other state officials and local mayors are alarmed.

“I’m legitimately concerned for what the hell is going on because nobody knows,” state Assemblyman Brian Bergen told CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey after a briefing at state police headquarters on Wednesday.

“We are literally being invaded by drones. We have no idea who is doing it and where they’re coming from,” Pequannock Mayor Ryan Herb told the station after the briefing.

Law enforcement has not identified the origin or landing sites of the drones, Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville Township said in a Facebook video update on Wednesday. He added that the drones primarily operate at night, often displaying flashing lights, but they turn off the lights and evade police helicopters when approached.

According to Melham, the drones have eluded radar detection, possibly because they do not emit frequencies or possess evasion capabilities.

He also raised alarm over where some of the drones have been spotted.

“One of the takeaways today was that these drones statewide are hovering and appearing to be surveilling New Jersey’s critical infrastructure,” Melham said.

The mayor of West Milford, Michele Dale, reported 60 drones hovering over local reservoirs.

Some members of Congress have speculated that a foreign entity may be involved in the drones, something the Pentagon rebuffed Wednesday.

The denial came hours after US Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Republican, told Fox News the drones were from “a mothership” from Iran that is “off the East Coast of the United States of America.”

“There is not any truth to that,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said. “There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States.”

Meanwhile, US Northern Command, which oversees the Defense Department’s homeland security efforts, said in statement Wednesday that it had “conducted a deliberate analysis of the events” regarding the drone sightings but had not been asked “to assist with these events.”

A spokesperson for the US Coast Guard, part of the Department of Homeland Security, acknowledged an encounter by one of its assets with the drones.

“Multiple low-altitude aircraft were observed in the vicinity of one of our vessels near Island Beach State Park, Coast Guard Lt. Luke Pinneo told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The aircraft were not seen as an immediate threat and did not interfere with operations, Pinneo added.

CNN reached out to the Coast Guard but did not receive an immediate response.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told WBGO on Wednesday the public should feel secure while acknowledging their fears.

“Based on everything we know, there is no public safety risks we’re aware of,” Murphy said.

“Is it frustrating to have no answers? Is it frustrating to not have a source for these things? Yes,” the governor told the radio station.

The sightings began November 18 near Morris County, New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. At times, large drones — some up to 6 feet in diameter — were seen nightly in New Jersey from dusk until 11 p.m., with sightings ranging from 4 to 180, according to state lawmakers who attended the briefing Wednesday.

The drones operate in a coordinated manner, turning off their lights to evade detection, complicating tracking efforts. They are not identified as hobbyist drones or linked to the Department of Homeland Security, State Assembly member Dawn Fantasia said on X.

The FBI is leading the investigation with the New Jersey State Police and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, while the US Coast Guard is assessing jurisdictional responses.

Federal agencies have ruled out any connections of local, state, or federal governments to the sightings.

Melham called for a temporary flight ban on all personnel and commercial drones in his video update, despite official advisories against such measures.

Concerns escalated after drones were spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military research facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, according to military officials and state lawmakers. The sightings prompted the FAA to issue temporary flight restrictions over the properties.

Unnerved residents have described frequently seeing the drones hovering overhead, sometimes traveling in clusters.

While visiting family in New Jersey, travel content creator Katie Caf initially doubted reports of drones until she spotted several moving in a “zigzagging” pattern on Saturday. The 29-year-old noticed five potential drones, which she described as being the size of a bicycle. “They’re so weird looking and they’re much bigger than normal drones. I get why everyone is freaking out now … I think it’s kinda spooky.”

Fantasia said on X that the briefing occurred Wednesday at the New Jersey State Police headquarters and included descriptions of the aircraft’s movements and federal agencies’ response.

Though Murphy has said there is no known threat to the public, Fantasia and other local leaders have expressed doubt and are demanding more transparency into the investigation.

US Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat, pushed for more information from federal investigators in a letter sent Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“I recognize the need to maintain operational security of ongoing investigations and that this situation requires complex interagency coordination,” Booker wrote. “However, there is a growing sense of uncertainty and urgency across the state – from constituents and local officials alike – despite assurances that the drones pose no known threats to public safety.”

The FBI in Newark has asked the public to report any information related to the drones, including in several areas along the Raritan River.

“Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft. We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks,” the FBI field office in Newark said December 3.

During a US Homeland Security Committee hearing Tuesday, Robert Wheeler, assistant director of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, called the phenomenon “concerning” but said “there is nothing that is known” that would lead him to identify a public safety risk.

CNN has sought more information from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and New Jersey State Police.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Brad Lendon, Elizabeth Wolfe and Jillian Sykes contributed to this report.

