Visualizing how mass shootings in 2024 compare with past years

(CNN) — CNN is tracking mass shootings in the United States using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

More than 500 mass shootings have taken place so far in 2024. The grim milestone was reached later in the year than in any year from 2020 to 2023.

Last year ranked second for most mass shootings in a year since 2013. Read the full breakdown from 2023.

Here’s how 2024 compares with previous years:

