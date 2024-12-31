Aaron Brown, former CNN anchor and influential newsman, dies at 76



By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Brown, the renowned CNN anchor who gained prominence for his coverage of the September 11 attacks and his pivotal role in shaping the network’s evening news format, died Sunday at 76, his family said.

Brown’s career in journalism began in local television in Seattle before becoming the founding anchor of ABC’s overnight news program “World News Now” and anchoring “World News Tonight Saturday.”

He later joined CNN, where he became known for his incisive reporting. From 2001 to 2005, he anchored “NewsNight,” a program that combined breaking news with in-depth analysis, and earned acclaim for his ability to handle complex stories with sensitivity and tact.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper called Brown “a great writer and broadcaster.”

“Thoughtful, funny, and diligent, he had a truly unique talent and a beautiful way with words,” Cooper said.

9/11 attack coverage

September 11, 2001, marked Brown’s first appearance on CNN. He hadn’t been scheduled to go on air that morning, but news was breaking. And that day and in the days that followed, he quickly became a guiding presence for millions of viewers.

Brown’s coverage of the 9/11 attacks from the roof of CNN’s Manhattan office established him as a trusted figure during one of the darkest moments in American history, said CNN’s John Vause, who also reported from New York that day. Brown reported live on the attacks for 17 hours.

“When he was live on air, he just stopped and looked at it. And paused. And he shared this moment that everybody was thinking, ‘Good Lord. There are no words,’” Vause said, remembering how Brown took off his reporter hat to react when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Thrown into uncharted territory on his first day, Brown processed the unfolding horror with a poise that struck a chord with viewers.

“The South Tower, the second tower. The one on the left collapsed. It collapsed in a cascade of smoke and sparks,” Brown said in his segment. “This is devastation. There are 50,000 people who normally go to work in the Trade Center buildings.”

The following week, he went to Washington, DC. “He walked to a hotel foyer and everybody in that foyer stood up and applauded” to congratulate him on the live coverage, Vause added.

Brown embodied the mode of ABC’s Peter Jennings – “the anchorman’s anchor,” as Vause put him – shaping our perception of the tragedy with his calm demeanor and humanizing approach.

While he shied away from fame – “He didn’t like being in the spotlight outside of his office hours,” Vause said – Brown’s legacy endures, marked by his dedication to mentoring and storytelling.

Brown won the Edward R. Murrow Award for his 9/11 coverage.

Despite the accolade, he remained modest about his work, believing his reporting paled in comparison to the heroism displayed by first responders.

“I think when that building fell, I understood better than any other point in my life, before or since, what a hero meant. It’s not that we didn’t try to tell the story; it’s that the story itself is too great to tell,” Brown said in 2016.

“A million things had been running through my mind about what might happen … it just never occurred to me that (the buildings) would come down,” Brown said. “It’s the only time I thought, ‘Maybe you just don’t have what it takes to do a story like this.’ Because it just had never occurred to me.”

CNN colleagues pay tribute

Brown left a lasting impact on those who worked with him, Vause said.

He recalled how Brown taught him that the words “I don’t know” are perfectly acceptable, in an industry that often demands certainty and quick feet.

“That’s one of the greatest things he taught me as a reporter. But he also taught me to certainly lift my game and be a much better reporter, to be ready for those questions that only he could ask,” Vause added.

“He was a tough guy to work for, but he could also be quite mentoring,” he said. “It was almost like doing your midterm finals, every time you were doing a live shot with Aaron.”

In the pre-talk era of broadcast journalism, Brown was “first and foremost a writer and craftsman,” a skill that earned him the respect of colleagues across the media landscape, said former CNN producer Jon Auerbach, who worked with him.

“He had a biting sense of humor, and in the days before people spoke of a work-life balance, Aaron knew its value. Anchoring a program at 10 p.m. can be brutal, but Aaron was able to make time for what was important to him outside the studio, whether it be his wife and daughter or a round of golf,” Auerbach said.

“He could bring everybody in if you were a regular of his show,” Vause said. “He had a very dry sense of humor, very very dry at times. But you were part of the family almost. And you knew the jokes.”

David Fitzpatrick, a producer who worked closely with Brown at CNN, said he “always wanted the very best of people.” They collaborated on the acclaimed coverage of the 2004 tsunami disaster in Indonesia.

“It was remarkable when we received a compliment from him,” Fitzpatrick said. “He was a signature anchor during his prime time. His legacy will mean concise writing, concise presentation, and a calm demeanor in the face of crisis. Impactful, insightful, and measured.”

Throughout his tenure, Brown was recognized for his commitment to journalistic integrity and his ability to connect with viewers during critical moments in history.

Amanda Turnbull, a former CNN producer, lauded Brown’s strong grasp of news, saying, “His storytelling was driven by the facts, but his delivery was always deeply human.”

Turnbull recalled how he instilled a culture of empathy in reporting, often reminding his team to be “prepared to fail if we wanted to be great.”

A ‘full circle’ life trajectory

Brown hosted a radio talk show in Minneapolis before attending the University of Minnesota and serving in the Coast Guard Reserve, according to the university. Over his career, he received numerous accolades, including three Emmy Awards.

A university dropout who found his way to academia later in life, he became a respected journalism lecturer.

“It was kind of like a full circle in many ways with him,” Vause said.

Following his departure from CNN, he served as the Rhodes Chair in Public Policy and American Institutions at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where his influence on broadcast journalism continued to resonate.

CNN’s Adam Levine contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

