Amy Coney Barrett Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Personal
Birth date: January 28, 1972
Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana
Birth name: Amy Vivian Coney
Father: Michael Coney, attorney
Mother: Linda Coney
Marriage: Jesse Barrett (1999-present)
Children: Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, Benjamin
Education: Rhodes College, B.A., 1994, graduated magna cum laude; Notre Dame Law School, J.D., 1997, graduated summa cum laude
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts
Has been a member of the conservative Federalist Society and is an elected member of The American Law Institute.
Associated with a Christian group called People of Praise, though Barrett has not spoken publicly about her relationship to the religious community.
Two of her children are adopted from Haiti.
Timeline
1997-1998 – Law clerk to Judge Laurence Silberman of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
1998-1999 – Serves as law clerk to Associate Justice Antonin Scalia for the Supreme Court of the United States.
1999-2001 – Works for the law firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin (later merged with Baker Botts LLP) in Washington, DC.
2001-2002 – Adjunct faculty member, then John M. Olin Fellow at The George Washington University Law School.
2002-2017 – Professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School.
May 8, 2017 – President Donald Trump nominates Barrett to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
October 31, 2017 – Confirmed for judgeship by the Senate. Receives her commission on November 2, 2017.
September 26, 2020 – Trump announces Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
October 26, 2020 – The Senate votes, 52-48, to confirm Barrett.
October 27, 2020 – Barrett is sworn-in, by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court.
April 19, 2021 – It is revealed that Barrett has signed a major book contract with Sentinel, a conservative imprint of Penguin Random House.
October 20, 2022 – Barrett rejects a challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group. On November 4, Barrett denies a second request to challenge the plan.
