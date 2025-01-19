How to make the most of your donation to LA wildfire victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Thousands of displaced fire victims in Los Angeles need help, even as donations pour in from around the world. Relief workers have turned parking lots and front yards into makeshift workspaces to sort piles of donated clothing and goods. But according to aid groups on the ground, there are better ways to help. Here’s a guide on how to best donate.

Don’t donate clothes – why it’s better to focus on other needs

Clothing donations can overwhelm relief work: Sorting, organizing, and distributing clothing can require a lot of time and resources which might be better spent on more immediate needs. To most efficiently help relief efforts on the ground, organizations like the Salvation Army, Direct Relief, and the American Red Cross are currently not accepting non-monetary contributions. “Donations of clothing and household items brought to our shelters can divert Red Cross resources away from caring for those affected,” American Red Cross partnerships director Erika Byrnes Guerreo told CNN.

Clothing needs are not "one size fits all": Fire victims need specific sizes and seasonal items that match their immediate situation. Heaps of generic, donated clothing can complicate and slow distribution of needed apparel. "Clothing is deeply personal; people have different sizes, shapes, and preferences. Giving people the freedom to choose what they wear can make a world of difference in restoring their dignity and sense of control," Tony Morain, vice president of communication for Direct Relief, a California-based medical non-profit, told CNN. "If you want to donate clothing or goods, consider connecting directly with local groups or families who can tell you exactly what's needed. A personalized approach ensures that your support is both meaningful and impactful."

Money is a more effective way to help: The most impactful way to support disaster response is through financial donation, Bishop Wash, director of public relations for the Salvation Army, told CNN. "Your donation helps meet both immediate and long-term needs. It also enables the purchase of supplies from local vendors, which supports community businesses. During emergencies, 100% of designated gifts are directed toward specific relief efforts." Monetary donations allow organizations to purchase exactly what is needed in real time, whether it's blankets, medical supplies, food, or temporary housing. This ensures that the support goes directly where it is most needed, without the complications of sorting and storing unnecessary donations.

Donate money to organizations supporting fire relief

Dozens of aid organizations are on the ground helping fire victims in the Los Angeles area. These groups provide immediate relief, such as emergency shelter, food, and medical assistance, as well as long-term recovery help. However, many responding organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Direct Relief, are currently only accepting monetary donations to most efficiently help in relief efforts.

CNN Impact Your World: CNN created a campaign of vetted nonprofit charities responding on the ground in Los Angeles. You can select one charity to donate to, or have your contribution split between all of them. Donate via the form below or here.

CNN created a campaign of vetted nonprofit charities responding on the ground in Los Angeles. You can select one charity to donate to, or have your contribution split between all of them. Donate via the form below or here. American Red Cross: Their work includes providing temporary shelter, supplies, and emotional support to fire victims. Donations to the Red Cross can help fund these critical services. You can visit or donate to the American Red Cross website here.

Their work includes providing temporary shelter, supplies, and emotional support to fire victims. Donations to the Red Cross can help fund these critical services. You can visit or donate to the American Red Cross website here. Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation supports the LAFD in its efforts to protect and serve the community. Their programs assist with fire prevention and recovery, as well as providing resources to those impacted by fires. You can learn more about their efforts here.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation supports the LAFD in its efforts to protect and serve the community. Their programs assist with fire prevention and recovery, as well as providing resources to those impacted by fires. You can learn more about their efforts here. California Community Foundation The California Community Foundation’s “Wildfire Relief Fund” supports both immediate relief and long-term recovery. Visit the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund page here.

Support local fundraisers

Many local businesses and smaller non-profits in fire-affected areas are working tirelessly to provide relief. Supporting them by donating directly can make a significant impact.

Local and grassroots fire victim fundraisers: Thousands of individual GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for fire victims, totaling more than $100 million dollars. A quick search on GoFundMe’s verified wildfires campaign hub can can direct you to specific fundraisers.

Thousands of individual GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for fire victims, totaling more than $100 million dollars. A quick search on GoFundMe’s verified wildfires campaign hub can can direct you to specific fundraisers. Beware of scams: While local and national relief work is in full swing, so too are scammers. “Over and over, we are seeing scams involving charities, where people who want to donate either money or services to the recovery effort are being targeted,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Wednesday. People should do their research before donating to an organization, and only donate to reputable groups that will actually get the money to people in need, he advised. “Do not donate cash. Do not even donate Bitcoin, because it’s very hard to track,” he said. People should also be on the lookout for insurance scams, Hochman added.

Consider volunteering your time

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, donating your time can be incredibly valuable. Many organizations need volunteers to help with everything from sorting donations, helping prepare meals, to providing emotional support for fire victims. Volunteering locally allows you to make a tangible impact in your own community.

To connect with the most-up-to-date list of volunteer opportunities and latest updates in the LA metropolitan area:

