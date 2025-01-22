Who foots the bill for LA wildfires, ‘silent killer,’ the face of rugby: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Lawyers and advocacy groups advised members of the LGBTQ+ community to take precautions after President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring the US government will officially recognize only two sexes — male and female — that are not changeable. His actions will reverse initiatives established under the Biden administration to safeguard rights.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Footing the bill: The wildfires in Southern California, along with the hurricanes in the Southeast late last year, could end up raising homeowners’ insurance rates soon — even for people who don’t live anywhere near those natural disasters. Here’s why. ➕ Mandatory evacuations were ordered in northern LA County after a new outbreak.

2️⃣ Locked up: Shoppers in urban areas get annoyed when toothpaste, deodorant and other items are secured behind glass display cabinets at stores. Walgreens admitted that it hurts sales — but plans to keep doing so anyway.

3️⃣ ‘Silent killer’: People often let chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes go for a long time without treatment. A doctor explains why you should address them before symptoms begin.

4️⃣ AI in the movies: “The Brutalist” has come under fire for using artificial intelligence to change some parts of actors’ voices. It has sparked an impassioned debate about the impact of technology on the arts.

5️⃣ Tackling fame: A lot can happen in six months — and perhaps no one knows that better than Ilona Maher, who became the face of rugby after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. She also has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Watch this

🚗 Driverless cars: Vay believes remotely driven vehicles are the future of ride hailing. The German company recently expanded to the US by offering rides in Las Vegas — and the competition is revving up.

Top headlines

• US military ordering thousands more troops to southern border

• What will cost you more if Trump places a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods

• 1 student killed, another wounded in shooting at Nashville high school

$2.7 trillion

💸 That’s the expected amount the federal budget deficit will jump to by 2035, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Check this out

🐸 Rare species: The rugged and remote Annamite Mountains in Cambodia are home to a number of unusual animals, including a wart frog, clouded leopard and sun bear.

Quotable

💰 Pricey project: The tech billionaire bashed the $500 billion AI initiative — called Stargate — that President Donald Trump just announced, claiming its backers are short of funding.

Quiz time

🍪 Oreo is partnering with singer Post Malone for its next limited edition cookie. What flavor is the creme filling?

﻿A. Cookie dough

B. Chocolate and raspberry

C. Salted caramel and shortbread

D. Peanut butter and jelly

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🚜 Lending a hand: With an aging population and a shortage of farmers, Japan is looking at robotics to supplement the workforce. A moon rover-inspired robot could be a game-changer to help ease the burden on the island nation’s farmers.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The Oreo cookies with salted caramel and shortbread flavored creme go on sale February 3 nationwide.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.