How each senator voted on the Hegseth nomination

(CNN) — The US Senate on Friday approved Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary by a razor-thin margin, in which, Vice President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote.

The senators split largely along party lines, with 50 Republicans supporting Hegseth, who has been dogged by concerns about his past conduct and also questions about his experience.

All 47 member of the Democratic Caucus voted against Hegseth. They were joined in their opposition by three Republicans: Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted, filter or sort table below:

