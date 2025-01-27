College Football Playoff Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff (CFP), a seeded postseason format which began for the 2014 season and replaced the Bowl Championship Series (BCS).

January 20, 2025 – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the National Championship game in Atlanta, in the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

January 8, 2024 – The Michigan Wolverines defeat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Houston.

Other Facts

Previously, the CFP ran for two rounds with four teams involved but beginning in the 2024-2025 season, 12 teams have the opportunity to play for the national championship. The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams fill the 12 spots in the bracket. There is no limit to how many teams from one conference can qualify.

The top four highest-ranked conference champions are seeded one through four and earn a first round bye.

The 13-member selection committee seeds the remaining eight playoff teams. (In the first round, No. 5 seed hosts No. 12 seed; No. 6 seed hosts No. 11 seed; No. 7 seed hosts No. 10 seed; No. 8 seed hosts No. 9 seed).

The winning teams of the first round games advance to the quarterfinal games and then the semifinal games, which determine the final two teams who play in the title game to become the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football national champion.

This replaces the heavily criticized BCS postseason system, which ran from the 1998-2013 seasons and was often accused of unfairness relating to team selections.

According to the College Football Playoff, compared to the BCS, the “format increases revenue for all conferences and independent institutions.”

Revenue Distribution Policies

The College Football Playoff trophy, presented to the championship team, is handmade, stands 26.5 inches tall and is constructed from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel.

The playoff is contracted from the 2014-15 season through at least the 2025-26 season.

Selection Committee

The committee members, which include athletic directors and former coaches and players, serve on staggered three-year terms.

The 13 Selection Committee Members

In the second half of regular season play, the selection committee releases rankings of the top 25 teams on a weekly basis. The committee identifies and compares the top teams, then votes them into the rankings.

Towards the end of the regular season, Selection Day takes place, where the committee reveals the final rankings, the 12-team playoff bracket and the game sites.

The committee selects teams based on conference championship wins, overall win-loss records, strength of schedule, head-to-head matchups and other criteria.

Members are recused from voting when “they or an immediate family member receives compensation from the school or has a professional relationship with that school.”

Bowl Game Locations

Quarterfinal and semifinal playoff games rotate between the Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

Cities interested in hosting the national championship game must submit a bid, in a process similar to bidding for a Super Bowl site.

Timeline

June 26, 2012 – A BCS oversight committee of university presidents approves the four-team seeded postseason format presented by the BCS commissioners, to begin in the 2014 season and continue through the 2025 regular season (2026 bowl games).

November 21, 2012 – ESPN announces it has obtained the rights for the new college football playoffs from 2014 through the 2025 season.

April 23, 2013 – The College Football Playoff is announced as the name of the new system to replace the BCS.

October 16, 2013 – The names of the 13 members of the selection committee are announced.

January 6, 2014 – The final BCS National Championship game is played in Pasadena, California. The Florida State Seminoles beat the Auburn Tigers 34-31.

July 14, 2014 – The CFP National Championship trophy unveiled.

October 28, 2014 – The selection committee begins issuing weekly rankings for the top 25 teams.

December 6-7, 2014 – Selection weekend takes place. The committee releases the matchups for the inaugural playoff and for the other bowl games.

January 1, 2015 – The University of Oregon defeats Florida State University 59-20 in the 101st Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California. In the Sugar Bowl, The Ohio State University defeats University of Alabama 42-35, advancing to the first College Football Final against the Oregon Ducks in Arlington, Texas.

January 12, 2015 – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Oregon Ducks 42-20 to win the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship. 33.3 million viewers watched the championship game, making ESPN’s broadcast the largest audience in cable TV history.

December 1, 2022 – The tournament board of directors agrees to expand the playoff field from four to 12 teams, beginning with the 2024-2025 season.

December 3, 2023 – Florida State (13-0) finishes at No. 5 in the final rankings, just missing out on the playoff. The Seminoles are the first undefeated team from a major Power-5 conference to be excluded from the playoffs since its inception in 2014.

Future National Championship Game Sites

2026 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

2027 – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

