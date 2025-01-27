Tracking the damage and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires in maps

By Renée Rigdon and Rachel Wilson, CNN

(CNN) — Entire neighborhoods burned to the ground. Dozens of casualties after people either couldn’t leave, or chose not to flee their homes. The Los Angeles wildfires of 2025 have left incredible devastation in their wakes.

Although official damage assessments are still ongoing, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates that more than more than 16,200 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The Palisades Fire has been the largest in terms of burned areas. The iconic Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was completely destroyed, as was the Palisades Branch Library. The Palisades Charter High School suffered extensive damage. Here’s an analysis of the building damage with what we know now:

The Eaton Fire, while smaller in perimeter than the Palisades Fire, has likely claimed more buildings, estimates suggest. Here’s an analysis of what we know about the damage to Los Angeles County’s hard-hit Altadena neighborhood:

See satellite images, from Maxar, of part of Altadena before and after the Eaton Fire ravaged the area.

The severity of the LA fires has also highlighted that many US communities have limited emergency evacuation plans in place. After the Palisades Fire first sparked on January 7, many residents in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood struggled to get out because of traffic bottlenecks, with some forced to abandon their cars and flee on foot. Small communities can be especially at risk: Hundreds of towns were identified as having limited evacuation routes, according to an analysis by Streetlight Data, an analytics service that tracks transportation data.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have already climbed to the top of the list of most destructive fires in LA County history, and currently sit in the No. 3 and No. 4 slots on the list of most destructive wildfires in California state history, since at least 1991.

This story is developing and will be updated.

