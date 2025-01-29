5 things to know for Jan. 29: Federal funding, Google Maps, Immigration raids, New Jersey drones, India crowd crush

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Asian communities around the world are ringing in the Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Snake. During the 15-day festival, millions will take part in cherished traditions and luck-enhancing activities.

1. Federal funding

President Donald Trump’s plan to freeze all federal aid has run into its first challenge, with a US district judge temporarily blocking the order. The White House budget office ordered the freeze on federal grants and loans to target Democratic initiatives that address immigration, foreign aid, climate, DEI and gender identity, according to a memo obtained by CNN. The order could have potentially impacted hundreds of billions of dollars in government spending and halted public programs that affect millions of Americans. It also marked the latest move by the Trump administration to exert control over federal funding, even that which has already been allocated by Congress.

2. Google Maps

Google is complying with President Trump’s executive action that renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Soon, the name change will appear on Google Maps. Google will also change the name of Denali, the nation’s highest peak, back to Mount McKinley. Former President Barack Obama renamed the Alaska landmark to Denali in 2015 as a nod to the region’s native population. Both alterations stem from an executive action that Trump signed last week, saying the changes “honor American greatness.” On Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum largely shrugged off Google’s move and suggested that her country would not abide by it.

3. Immigration raids

The Trump administration is aiming for “at least” 75 arrests daily at each of the 25 ICE field offices nationwide, “but hopefully many more,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday. CNN previously reported that ICE field offices across the country have been directed to make 75 arrests a day as part of Trump’s pledge to enact the largest deportation operation in the country’s history. ICE reported making nearly 1,000 arrests on Tuesday, following nearly 1,200 arrests on Monday. In the interview, Miller also did not rule out Trump invoking the Insurrection Act at the US southern border. The law allows the president to deploy the military to suppress insurrections and domestic acts of violence.

4. New Jersey drones

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said reported drone sightings that sparked panic in New Jersey last month were drones authorized to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration and “not the enemy.” Drone sightings were reported in at least six states — New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio — while arrests have been made in connection with drone operations near restricted areas in Massachusetts and California. In response to the public concern, the FAA put in place dozens of drone bans over critical infrastructure, which have since expired. The new explanation from the White House is in line with what Biden administration officials said at the time — that the drone sightings were not nefarious.

5. India crowd crush

A massive religious festival in India has turned deadly after a crowd crush killed at least 14 people. The incident occurred early today as tens of millions of devotees went to bathe in a river on one of the most sacred days of the Maha Kumbh Mela Hindu festival. Local officials said a barrier near the river broke as throngs of people were walking toward the riverbanks to take their holy dip in the Indian city of Prayagraj. At least 20 others are being treated for minor injuries, a hospital source said. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences in a statement, calling the incident “extremely sad.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The nation’s report card is in

America’s children are falling further behind in reading in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and have made little improvement in math, according to the latest results of an exam known as the nation’s report card.

‘Stranded’ astronauts?

Elon Musk on Tuesday said SpaceX will bring home two Starliner astronauts who have been on the International Space Station longer than expected. However, NASA announced that plan months ago.

Why you should clean exercise equipment

The number of harmful bacteria on gym equipment may be whey beyond your expectations … Read why you should frequently sanitize gym surfaces, especially yoga mats.

The Middle East’s first super-luxury train will gleam gold

Dream of the Desert is a train set to whisk people across Saudi Arabia — in style, according to the designs that have just been released.

This designer is making waves with her ‘four-dimensional’ fashion

She’s the sister of Nigerian soccer legend Sunday Oliseh, but with her fashion label Tesslo, Tessy Oliseh-Amaize is making a name for herself in the US fashion scene.

TODAY’S NUMBER

1,000 yen

That’s how much it will cost violators who are caught smoking in Osaka, Japan, after local officials this week announced a citywide ban on cigarettes and vapes. The 1,000 yen fine (about $6) is intended to “beautify” the city ahead of hosting the World Expo later this year.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The supply has been improving, but still not enough to meet with demand.”

— Ryan Delany, the chief analyst at Coffee Trading Academy, a research company that focuses on the global coffee market. This week, coffee prices hit a new high after the Trump administration threatened a 25% tariff on Colombia — the third largest coffee-producing country in the world.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Podcast: One doctor’s decision to stop showering

Dr. James Hamblin stopped taking regular showers. And no, he didn’t stink. The doctor and journalist joins Dr. Sanjay Gupta to explain why he set out to challenge this social norm and the science behind doing less to stay clean. Listen to the podcast here.

