Track: Winter weather alerts across the US

(CNN) — La Niña is here, which could mean colder and wetter weather in parts of the United States this winter. While the system is relatively weak and may not stick around long, we’ve already seen significant effects.

La Niña, a natural ocean and weather pattern in the tropical Pacific, causes colder and stormier than average conditions across the northern US and warmer, drier and less stormy conditions across the South, according to the National Weather Service.

Use CNN’s winter weather alert tracker below to see advisories, watches and warnings across the country.

Even if some winter weather alerts span huge areas of the country, they may only affect a relatively small number of people. The map below shows how much of a state’s population is under winter weather advisories, watches or warnings.

